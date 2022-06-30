Salvador Dalí Engraves Fire and it is Invisible

T. S. Eliot’s second-favourite poem is an office seating

chart, and proximity to the boss corresponds to your

salary’s hellish band, and every day I put in for more

personal calls to Beatrice, who never picks up,

And, anyway,

what’s a history of poetry without Dante

at the photocopier, sending out

Florentine memoranda,

subject line RE:

naissance

of the world in exile, waiting

for God’s election.

Tell the Pope to go to hell.

From my office window

I can see that the trees

I was supposed to write about

have only just been born

and that their wings

are barely formed,

a blackbird’s colour,

the flower of necrosis,

pollinated by electrons.

God gives his most glorious soldiers of virtue

his most fluorescent lights. I dare you,

renegade: defy your calendar with paint—

I have seen one work of his to live by now,

one anonymous engraving, hiding perfectly

its surreal inner life like a lonely man

on the well-maintained but empty road.

Everyone knows how you

used to break clocks,

you looked inside

and they melted.

I know what that feels like.

You made a white soft cliff to climb

from human faces, and a face refracted

orbwise, the atomic heart made love invisible.

Femme visible. I have put these all away.

I walked into this room and saw

the sunlight of hell.

Fine like the fire of

parchment, cast

over one lonely tormented

pilgrim wandering nightmare stricken

piously heartbroken poet of the future Dante—

dressed in the only possible colour,

one perfect shadow cross to bear.

This is the colour of poetry:

thirteenth-century red,

while leather soles

lightly crush

the yellow

sand painting the

stickered sounding steps

on our well-read museum walls.

This is what poetry looks like:

several trees in a brushstroke line,

and one by one they learn to fly.

George Cox recently completed his honours degree in English at the University of Melbourne. Now he worries about spreadsheets and line endings. He has lived and studied on the land of the Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung people of the Kulin nation since 2013. Find him on Twitter @george_r_t_c