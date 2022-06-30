Meanjin

Portrait of an Infernal Lady, or an Anagram, or a New Translation of Dante’s Inferno, Canto I, Lines I-III

Nandini Shah

Here a wind erodes the dead

rib of a forsaken woman, mired

in the mud of toil.

A cleft path sways my will.

But fault us yet –

About the middle of life’s onward way,

I found myself within a darksome dell,

Because from the true path I went astray.

—Claudia Hamilton Ramsay, 1862

we, led by fiendish wiles,

work – plod – to awaken

from this dim wood of wronging.

Way ahead, on a hill, the sun rowdy

at your feet,

Midway this way of life we’re bound upon,

I woke to find myself in a dark wood,

Where the right road was wholly lost and gone

—Dorothy Sayers, 1949

you dance as freedom, the wrath

of kali: wild, jarring – the earth

spins, unhooking

sinusoids, time distorts,

and – reality

dawns – daddy law

I was a Pilgrim that had turned, astray

Within a trackless wood;

And in the middle of Life’s journeying way

In shrouded darkness stood.

—Caroline Potter, 1896

defeated – died.

Seeing that odd

hip, naked breast, swing –

I do ache to root my labour

in this hollow. Let it flower

soft, half hidden

All in the middle of the road of life

I stood bewildered in a dusky wood –

The path being lost that once showed

straight and rife.

—Elizabeth Barrett Browning, 1845

in moonlit seeds of decaying

wood that waft along the sky – and

I replace a surplus I took, now a million

times owed.

Few fled, pleaded

Stopped mid-motion in the middle

Of what we call our life, I looked up and saw no sky –

Only a dense cage of leaf, tree, and twig.

I was lost.

—Mary Jo Bang, 2012

with you to return their life –

a far, old joy. No – I act. Make my way

sowing soft fields homeward.

As,

Midway in the journey of our life

I came to myself in a dark wood,

for the straight way was lost.

—Jean & Robert Hollander, 2002

Ayah, I’m reminded of night

stories we’d enjoy.

I knew of no

raw fury diffusing out your

asafoetida armpits –

hell hath

Upon the journey of our life, midway,

Within a forest dark I found again

Myself, for I had missed the one straight way.

—Eleanor Vinton Murray, 1920

no whiff, so –

you served

ma tea. Covert pout

bunched your sari,

you cleaned

from under the chandelier:

a plan, a window.

Old limbo,

In the mid pathway of our earthly travel

Encompassed by a wood obscure I found me,

Where I no road could find, no clue unravel.

—Charlotte Yonge, 1869

from which you asked

that Guide to

lead a riot

down

to humanity.

And rid our air, flesh of selfish

norms.

If –

Midway in the course of this our

human life I found myself in a dark wood,

for I had lost the straight road.

—Clara Stillman Reed, 1962

You stole the justice

god fashioned off her

rib, plunged it in our world.

No feat effaced mayhem

afore. Now,

calmly my eye of

Halfway along the journey of our lifetime

I found myself deep in a gloomy forest

For the direct way had become confused.

—Mary Prentice Lillie, 1958

woe regards you.

In my hand the dues – you,

who life failed, foul

world injured – now wail,

whoop.

Don’t forget it – Ayah,

remember

Upon the journey of our life midway

I roused and found me in a gloomy wood,

Where all bewildered was the forthright way.

—Eleanor Prescott Hammond, 1919

me –

find my will – midway

in this wood – swift dusk

of life – you sent me to –

Ayah,

In the midtime of life I found myself

Within a dusky wood; My way was lost.

—Edith Mary Shaw, 1914

save me – I am

nuzzled in revolution’s

aromatic armpit – a radical

narrative – this lair is covert –

a dréam.

Nel mezzo del cammin di nostra vita

mi ritrovai per una selva oscura,

ché la diritta via era smarrita.

—Dante Alighieri, 1320

“You dance as freedom, the wrath” – Illustration by Nandini Shah

 

The Archive

1845  Elizabeth Barret Browning. Sourced from Dante in English, Penguin Books, 2005.

  Verse translation of the first canto of Inferno, unpublished during her lifetime. It is unclear whether Browning translated any other cantos of the Commedia.

1862  Claudia Hamilton Ramsay, Dante’s Divina Commedia.

  First complete translation of the Commedia by a woman, set in terza rima. Available freely online at archive.org.

1869  Caroline Potter, Cantos from the Divina Commedia of Dante.

  Verse translation of various cantos from the Commedia.

1869  Charlotte Yonge, The Divina Commedia of Dante.

  Translation of several cantos from Inferno, set in terza rima, published across several years in Monthly Packet of Evening Readings for Younger Members of the English Church.

1920  Eleanor Vinton Murray, The Inferno of Dante.

  Available freely online at archive.org.

1914  Edith Mary Shaw, The Divine Comedy of Dante Alighieri.

 1919  Eleanor Prescott Hammond, Dante in English: A Terza Rima Translation and Critique of Terza Rima Translations of the Inferno of Dante.

  Translation of Cantos I-VII, set in terza rima.

 1949  Dorothy Leigh Sayers, The Divine Comedy 1: Hell.

  Sayers also completed a verse translation of the entire Commedia, set in terza rima.

 1958  Mary Prentice Lillie, The Comedy of Dante Alighieri translated into English Unrhymed Hendecasyllabic Verse.

 1962  Clara Stillman Reed, Dante’s Divine Poem.

  Prose translation of the Commedia.

2002  Jean & Robert Hollander, Inferno.

  The Hollanders also completed a verse translation of the entire Commedia.

2012  Mary Jo Bang, Inferno.

  A ‘modern’ free verse translation of Inferno, expanding Dante’s network of references to include post-Dante texts, people and events. Bang also completed a translation of Purgatorio.

 

Nandini Shah writes on Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung country. In 2021, she was runnerup in Overland’s inaugural Kuracca Prize for her essay ‘Me, the (failed) revolutionary’, on the politics of failure in direct action protests. She is currently reading Marx, Freud, and Australian communist literature.

 

 

