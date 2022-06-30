Mundane Comedy

The night before Good Friday, in Ballarat:

Jess opens her laptop, clicks on the Wiki

page for Dante’s Divine Comedy, and that

heats the blood, sets her in motion, those tricky

hyperlinks that send a poet down rabbit

holes. [If only she’d spent less time with TV

and more time tuning literary habits

she would have traversed this classic text by now

and wouldn’t need to pursue elaborate

synopses.] Nevertheless, she strokes her brow—

the one that’s nearly bald from boredom and stress—

and carries on, hopes the Comedy will show

ennui who’s boss. [Covid’s fault, it’s made a mess

of her brain and now she can’t be bothered with

much else but bingeing crime drama. She’ll confess,

after drinks, her penchant for shows without pith

where the players may as well be cardboard cutouts,

and story arcs are zanier than myth.]

And Alvin, in the middle of a rut,

murders time with garden chores and cleaning.

A sea away, he knows deep in his gut

an idle year will not surrender meaning;

that progress calls for sedulous endeavour

and sustained relations. That the gleaning

of success demands a novelistic fervour,

academic rigour, capitalist zeal,

attention to retail. But (as always and ever)

the poet’s whinging wins; the loud appeal

of fame as vain as Ukrainian real estate

circa April ‘22. One meal,

one sleep, provokes another. An insensate,

cancerous unspooling. A monstrous suspense.

(Note how a poet will procrastinate

by any means necessary, and hence

miscegenate language, to stay the blade

of time. To keep the present present; tense.)

Consigned to hybrid work hell now, we’re paid

to smile at Teams for hours in a proper top

and PJ bottoms, bed and hair unmade.

This is it. The devil’s riding crop.

The running to stand still. The inferno

of normalcy that refuses to stop.

Friday: Jess scoffs a hot crossed bun—there were no

such delights in hell, she’s guessing; just a lot

of burnt toast for our meta-traveller, journo

composing his own salvation. Dante’s not

a modest poet, counts himself as one great

bard among a small posse of skilled crackpot

scribes; why do poets think themselves so au fait

with the best-thinking minds—what compulsion drives

such chirping strains, the urge to compete, to bait?

Did Dante ever move beyond circle five,

that party of the sullen and wrathful? (Snore.

Jess has been there before.) The cantos jive

and crawl from there, with fanciful dreams of more

than bitter ink, coffee, and a smelly goat.

But Dante’s ‘God-as-light’ is now ‘God-as-fourhundred-

thousand-US-dollars-and-a-coat’

that takes up space at the Met Gala. Okay,

Jess has wandered bitterly off track. Her note

to Alvin: Not sure what I’m wanting to say.

But I can’t stop thinking about the clean road

leading straight to the horizon, and the way

the shadow of the robed man lingers—like code

for one’s legacy—in Dalí’s slender sketch

of Canto 1.* Also, how the green explodes

top right, the path through woods to salvation etched

with danger; meanwhile, his earthly human trace,

left to the living, will yield to the road, stretch

and fade. Boarding a train the north winds race

to overtake, Alvin’s off to Brussels.

On Saturday he sees the pudgy face

of Boris stuck on one of Dante’s levels

at a book fair, and thinks of distant Jess

anxious for response. Art works the muscles

of anger, makes a clarifying mess

of the deadly, stultifying lull

of our lot, our “This is how it is”.

How monstrous is purity! The placid dull

samenesses we’re sold as paradise.

We reach for paint and chord and line to cull

not excess but recess, pierce the precise,

unwall polite despair, suggest release

lies deeper in the lees, beneath the ice

and silences. But the lies increase,

hydra-like, with each impunity,

feeding off our rage. So should we cease

our eloquence, the arid subtlety

of wit, and take up arms more purgatorial?

What if we let our rhymes slide, play dirty

with language, if not with the bacterial?

Sunday—Jess is couch-sore from all the sitting

and staring at screens, scoping material

to guide her from the madness of consuming

shit to plug a gap, to void monotony—

of life, work, holi-days. Oh straight, unyielding,

beige road! Oh rolling track of I-hate-Mondays,

followed by the rest! A knotted forest made

a lot of sense to Dante, who schemed a way

out, meeting mess with mess, and stress with shade

of stress until he reached a clearing; of course,

the flash that set his heart on fire won’t crusade

the way for all. Critical discourse

presupposes access to the reading.

Dante’s dallying with the post-mort bourse

assumes we knew his news: who did the leading

and who the losing, in which petty brawl.

These days, can we claim a common pleading

(if such exists or were desirable)?

Railed on the same sure road to some hot end,

we fight over what’s fact. So why not call

it poetry, Alvin quips, and play to bend

the river of sense towards our headlong doom,

affect with affect our dire fate, and mend

our ruined gaze with madness? When wars loom

over water, reason tends to fail…

Tuesday falls to Wednesday. Alvin’s room

and stanzas are a post-travel travail.

He plans his next jaunt; Jess, more Pinor Noirs.

To cope, we poets–monstrous, small—avail

ourselves of words, those futile, febrile stars.

*cf. Salvador Dalí, Departure for the Great Journey (Inferno, Canto 1), c.1963

Jessica L. Wilkinson is the author of three poetic biographies, most recently Music Made Visible: A Biography of George Balanchine (Vagabond, 2019). She is the founding editor of Rabbit: a journal for nonfiction poetry and is Associate Professor in Creative Writing at RMIT University.

Alvin Pang is a Singaporean poet and editor whose writing has been translated into more than twenty languages worldwide. His latest titles include WHAT HAPPENED: Poems 1997-2017(2017) and UNINTERRUPTED TIME (2019). A co-editor of the anthology Divining Dante(Recent Work Press, 2021), he also translated two Cantos of Purgatorio for the volume After Dante: Poets in Purgatory(2021, ed. Nick Havely & Bernard O’Donoghue). He is an Adjunct Professor of RMIT University.