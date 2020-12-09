Meanjin Subscriberthon: What You Can Win

Stacks of books for one thing: an extraordinary library of contemporary Australian writing, and we’re giving away one each day, books by the shelf-full.
Every day of the Meanjin Subscriberthon week, December 7 to 11, new and renewing subscribers to the Meanjin print edition have a daily chance to win:
A library of 50 books, including some of the best Australian writing from the past 18 months, valued at $1500.
One of 10 subscriptions to Crikey, valued at $199 each.
One of five free subscriptions to ArtsHub, valued at $149 each.
Plus EVERY new or renewing print subscriber in the Subscriberthon week gets a free 80th Anniversary Meanjin tea towel, made of fine linen and a thing to treasure.
Want to see the full library up for grabs?
Every day, someone will win all of these:
Tell Me Why by Archie Roach
Truth is Trouble by Malcolm Knox
Hearing Maud by Jessica White
Meeting the Waylo by Tiffany Shellam
Where the Fruit Falls by Karen Wyld
Infinite Splendours by Sofie Laguna
Songspirals by the Gay’wu Group of Women
Carbon Club by Marian Wilkinson
Son of the Brush by Tim Olsen
A Secret Australia by Felicity Ruby and Peter Cronau
Democratic Adventurer by Sean Scalmer
Dunera Lives: Profiles by Ken Inglis et al
Dunera Lives: A Visual Profile by Ken Inglis et al
Phosphorescence by Julia Baird
The Tolstoy Estate by Steven Conte
Sea People by Christina Thompson
The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Wilson
Unseen by Jacinta Parsons
After Australia edited by Michael Mohammed Ahmad
The Climate Cure by Tim Flannery
One Day I’ll Remember This by Helen Garner
The Burning Island by Jock Serong
A Room Made of Leaves by Kate Grenville
What Happens Next by Emma Dawson and Janet McCalman
Oil Under Troubled Water by Bernard Collaery
An Eye for Eternity by Mark McKenna
The Truth of the Palace Letters by Paul Kelly and Troy Bramston
What Is to Be Done by Barry Jones
The Palace Letters by Jenny Hocking
On Getting Off: Sex and Philosophy by Damon Young
Fathoms by Rebecca Giggs
Northside by Warren Kirk
Wolfe Island by Lucy Treloar
Rebel Without a Clause by Sue Butler
The Dressmaker’s Secret by Rosalie Ham
Family Trees by Michael Farrell
A Body of Water by Beverly Farmer
The Time of Our Lives by Robert Dessaix
Watsonia by Don Watson
On Beverly Farmer by Josephine Rowe
See What You Made Me Do by Jess Hill
Sludge by Susan Lawrence and Peter Davies
Throat by Ellen van Neerven
The Lost Arabs by Omar Sakr
Call of the Reed Warbler by Charles Massey
There Was Still Love by Favel Parrett
On Money by Rick Morton
Kokomo by Victoria Hannan
Nganajungu Yagu by Charmaine Papertalk Green
Here’s the tea towel design:
All you need to do to bag a tea towel and be in the running for the daily suite of prizes, is start or renew a print subscription during the Subscriberthon week. Simple!