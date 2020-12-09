Meanjin

Meanjin Subscriberthon: What You Can Win

The Meanjin Team

Stacks of books for one thing: an extraordinary library of contemporary Australian writing, and we’re giving away one each day, books by the shelf-full.

Every day of the Meanjin Subscriberthon week, December 7 to 11, new and renewing subscribers to the Meanjin print edition have a daily chance to win:

A library of 50 books, including some of the best Australian writing from the past 18 months, valued at $1500.

One of 10 subscriptions to Crikey, valued at $199 each.

One of five free subscriptions to ArtsHub, valued at $149 each.

Plus EVERY new or renewing print subscriber in the Subscriberthon week gets a free 80th Anniversary Meanjin tea towel, made of fine linen and a thing to treasure.

Want to see the full library up for grabs?

Every day, someone will win all of these:

 

Tell Me Why by Archie Roach

Truth is Trouble by Malcolm Knox

Hearing Maud by Jessica White

Meeting the Waylo by Tiffany Shellam

Where the Fruit Falls by Karen Wyld

Infinite Splendours by Sofie Laguna

Songspirals by the Gay’wu Group of Women

Carbon Club by Marian Wilkinson

Son of the Brush by Tim Olsen

A Secret Australia by Felicity Ruby and Peter Cronau

Democratic Adventurer by Sean Scalmer

Dunera Lives: Profiles by Ken Inglis et al

Dunera Lives: A Visual Profile by Ken Inglis et al

Phosphorescence by Julia Baird

The Tolstoy Estate by Steven Conte

Sea People by Christina Thompson

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Wilson

Unseen by Jacinta Parsons

After Australia edited by Michael Mohammed Ahmad

The Climate Cure by Tim Flannery

One Day I’ll Remember This by Helen Garner

The Burning Island by Jock Serong

A Room Made of Leaves by Kate Grenville

What Happens Next by Emma Dawson and Janet McCalman

Oil Under Troubled Water by Bernard Collaery

An Eye for Eternity by Mark McKenna

The Truth of the Palace Letters by Paul Kelly and Troy Bramston

What Is to Be Done by Barry Jones

The Palace Letters by Jenny Hocking

On Getting Off: Sex and Philosophy by Damon Young

Fathoms by Rebecca Giggs

Northside by Warren Kirk

Wolfe Island by Lucy Treloar

Rebel Without a Clause by Sue Butler

The Dressmaker’s Secret by Rosalie Ham

Family Trees by Michael Farrell

A Body of Water by Beverly Farmer

The Time of Our Lives by Robert Dessaix

Watsonia by Don Watson

On Beverly Farmer by Josephine Rowe

See What You Made Me Do by Jess Hill

Sludge by Susan Lawrence and Peter Davies

Throat by Ellen van Neerven

The Lost Arabs by Omar Sakr

Call of the Reed Warbler by Charles Massey

There Was Still Love by Favel Parrett

On Money by Rick Morton

Kokomo by Victoria Hannan

Nganajungu Yagu by Charmaine Papertalk Green

 

Here’s the tea towel design:

 

All you need to do to bag a tea towel and be in the running for the daily suite of prizes, is start or renew a print subscription during the Subscriberthon week. Simple!

 

 

 

 

