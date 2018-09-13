I A platypus used to be the lengthwise size of a boogie board

A serene image Riding the creek tangling my handlebars

of thick matted fur handlebars tangling in tidelets

mouthfuls of creekwater when the ride dives

big swallows that fractionalise the volume of the creek

in drought days at least and oh the fish I could

One two three Oh Woah what size of fish for I

a platypus now in contemp lite size Do you even lift size

we eats shrimp that we can’t even see Diet lite modern meals

we find with electrics pinging off their pinchy flexes

electrics serene imaging my snack when the ride dives

but then my eyes They aren’t so good Not blind but not-not

A platypus like I has no guts and no genetic trigger

for them anymore We can’t ever have a stomach because

in the past I decided Skip it Just give me intestines

and so no guts Just a tube Mouth to out

I didn’t decide-decide That is seriously Lamarck-y

don’t even get me started On giraffes

youse guys can’t stretch your neck for keeps

just because the leaves are up Get real Lamark

How would they have lived before You can’t

stretch your neck Just because the leaves

up are out of reach Did they just wait

for leaves to trickle down Trickle-down theoretically

No No No A platypus has one tube

and giraffes were born with a neck

a sky high prong to rest a head on

to the rest of us a middle finger flying by

If I could but see a giraffe which is unlikely

on so many levels Still I believe in them

they walk among us youse They ride this

plane among youse savannah plains As likely as I

I won’t say nah of them sceptics who I imagine

Yeah nah dropping monocles in crystal cups

when they saw me live at last shipped across and up

huge salty oceans to London probably Most like

it must have been a scream to see I

the platypus wriggling in the oldtimey shipping crate

all of a piece Sick from the sea and snorkelling

in the bad habitat of the old shipping shitbox

I a monocle-smasher crystal clearly living being

wriggling and snorkelling in a crate

not kept fully wet Might I add

I won’t say yeah nah nothing of them sceptics

their beards flowing over into the box

wet ropes of beards reaching over the sides

of the high walled ship crate to hark I to their spying

them eyes crawling over all that is mine My tangling matted

tide rider bod and electro nose and no-eyes-eyes

which is unlikely On so many levels As likely as I

beards creep over crate walls like vines that can’t be climbed

Hollen Singleton is a Melbourne writer of mostly fiction. Their work can be found at Going Down Swinging, Subbed In and other places. Their work has recently appeared in the Reading Victoria suburb project and was shortlisted for the Newcastle Short Story Award.