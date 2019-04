The Best of New Writing in Australia

EPISODE #6

James Curran – The Unknown Solider

ON THE SHOW In the latest episode of the Meanjin Narratives podcast, James Curran reads his triptych ‘The Unknown Soldier’, three poignant poems that muse on the Anzacs, distant sacrifice and remembrance.

SHOW NOTES

→ ‘Waltzing Matilda’, Banjo Patterson

→ ‘Abide With Me’, Henry Francis Lyte