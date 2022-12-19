The Sublime and the Intimate

Reviewed: Moon Sugar, Angela Meyer, Transit Lounge

Grief and love are at the heart of Angela Meyer’s second novel, Moon Sugar. Grief—for potential lives that may never come to fruition, for lost loves and futures, for friends who have slipped through and away. Love—the carnal kind, the soft, familial kind, the hopeful kind. And then there are the places, too, where grief and love intersect.

Moon Sugar follows Mila, a personal trainer who at 40 has broken up with a long-term partner and is grappling with the loss of her life plans as she knew them. Central is the yearning for a family. Shortly after, Mila builds a relationship with a younger man named Josh, who she meets on a sugar baby website—she provides money, he provides physical intimacy. Beneath this is a deeper bond, though neither knows quite what to make of it. But Josh abruptly disappears during a trip to Berlin, leaving behind an unconvincing suicide note.

From there, Mila heads to Europe and teams up with Kyle, Josh’s best friend and housemate, to find out what really happened. Meyer weaves together elements of literary and speculative fiction, as well as travel and mystery, to take the reader on this journey, which becomes hazier as it unfolds. The significance of the prologue, centring on an astronaut and his collection of lichen—a timeline revisited in snippets—slowly reveals itself alongside the truth about Josh and Mila’s participation in a secret drug trial with the same lichen-substance named Xanthoria. So, too, does the familial bond that ties Lisa, the head of that experiment, to a parallel world of memories.

This may seem like a convoluted plot, but Meyer renders it with empathy and intelligence. Through its characters’ interactions and motivations, Moon Sugar interrogates corporate greed and surveillance in a post-pandemic world. The novel also explores the complexities of desire, particularly with older women who are regarded as less-than, romantically and sexually. What does it mean to want? How do our bodies and minds work in tandem, and what happens if one betrays the other? And—as the nature of Mila and Kyle’s relationship becomes closer and increasingly nebulous in their desperate search for Josh—what loyalties do we have to our loved ones, and is it possible to desire multiple people at once?

The plotline concerning the experiment is central, yet it does sometimes become discombobulating, as the characters (and in turn the reader) scramble to make disparate pieces fit. Mila and Josh’s experiences while on Xanthoria echo the ecstasy of recreational drug use, and the tension is taken up a notch halfway through when its effects kick in fully for Mila—here, magical realism elements seep into the text and narrative. We learn that the drug has the potential to radically alter human consciousness, but can only be accessed through vast amounts of money. Meanwhile, a subgroup emerges and tries to take advantage of Josh’s higher consciousness, which Meyer uses to probe into the contentious ethics of pharmaceuticals. Despite posing big questions throughout the novel, Meyer doesn’t apply any didacticism, focusing instead on the propulsive and intriguing narrative.

Towards the end of the novel, Mila thinks, ‘the sublime and the intimate are the same’. Moon Sugar loops its way through different worlds and states of mind, but ultimately its characters are searching for intimacy in all its guises, whether it’s from the high provided by a drug or the pleasure hormones that come with being close to another human being —or both, together, creating an entirely new state of being.