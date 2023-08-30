Cultural Cringe

Reviewed: But The Girl, Jessica Zhan Mei Yu, Hamish Hamilton

In Jessica Zhan Mei Yu’s But the Girl, everything is embarrassing. The Australian narrator—only referred to by her family nickname ‘Girl’—is fulfilling her dream of travelling to Britain for an artist’s residency, a nascent taste of independence after being ‘forested’ by her over-protective Chinese-Malaysian family. Alone for the first time—with her thoughts and the novel she is meant to be working on—shame’s stabs are swift. She’s embarrassed that she is ‘only a student at an Australian sandstone university’, a pitiful mimicry of the grand buildings she encounters while visiting Oxford. Hyper-aware that her instincts exist in tension with how she will be judged by the kyriarchal mores of publishing and academia, she thinks of herself as a ‘cliché’ to be a woman whose research centres around Sylvia Plath. Ever more self-effacing, she considers her own prose as ‘a white shirt with lots of lace ruffles and puffs’, deliberately labelling her work as ‘postcolonial’ even though she really just wants to write about race. ‘I noticed that the word “race” made people awkward around me,’ Yu writes.

These forms of identity-cringe are common in the recent influx of bilsdungromans about twenty-something women who struggle to create art (Pip Finkemeyer’s Sad Girl Novel is a recent Aussie example). Derided as plotless navel-gazers, these novels—often blamed on poor Sally Rooney—feature protagonists that spend a lot of time thinking in messy bedrooms. Luckily, all the thinking and sitting in But the Girl is unfailingly gripping. The interiority here is lush, delightfully neurotic and specific to our narrator, whose inquisitive, deadpan and blunt honesty often evokes Selin from Elif Batuman’s The Idiot. If Girl begins with the feeling of shame, Yu’s unsparing stream-of-consciousness style will interrogate its many causes, canvassing everything from Australia’s ‘provincial’ obsession with England, visceral encounters with men and misogynistic educators, the disingenuous progressivism of academics, and the ways in which colonialism is inextricable from Girl’s family history.

The novel’s most lucid sections involve Girl’s thoughts about being a reader; in the vulnerable furrows of her mind, she’s able to see herself mirrored in The Bell Jar’s Esther Greenwood—before feeling that painful sting of betrayal upon encountering the section where Esther mistakes her own reflection as ‘a big, smudgy-eyed Chinese woman’. This double image represents the White heroine at her worst, but, as Girl reasons, the narcissism she recognises in Esther also reflects her own worst qualities. These dual sensations of repulsion and recognition are key to the experience of reading, and define But The Girl’s thematic interests.

At the artist’s residency, Girl doesn’t do a lot of writing, instead choosing to sit for a painter named Clem, who alternates between being hostile and tender. Clem functions like one of Plath’s doubles: unlike Girl, she is White, English and comes from wealth, brash with her (often racist) opinions and dressed to stand out. She seems like the self-possessed Doreen to Girl’s drippy Betsy, until Girl realises that their mutual combativeness comes from seeing their own insecurities and desires refracted in the other. As an ostensibly passive sitter for Clem’s painting, Girl reflects:

I now understood, there was hidden inside me an urgency, an electric undercurrent of activity. I had been disabused of that old, very masculine notion that the artist was a singular, pure, creator of things and that I had found something better. The sense that an artwork was the work of multiple people and forces.

Although Clem is credited with the portrait, a piece of Girl and the prickly intensity of their friendship will be lodged in the layers of paint. And, though she spends most of the novel an ocean away from home, Girl’s thoughts inexorably circle back to her family, as she realises how her work and her consciousness are simultaneously contaminated and nurtured by the force of their love: ‘I was born clever because Ma was very sharp and shrewd and Ikanyu was very thoughtful and deliberate and they had passed these qualities on to me. […] And like immigrants everywhere they played without sheet music or instruments; every song they sang was improvised from start to finish. So, I had that too.’

In But the Girl, Yu beautifully renders coming of age as an improvisational, intellectually challenging, and painful process. It doesn’t simply involve a series of seismic events, but a slow recognition of how we ourselves are refracted in others. A narrator like Girl feels precious and singular: in the mirror of her thoughts, I saw myself often, a feeling that was both embarrassing and deeply affirming, which was much like growing up.