Condemned real estate, and grief

Reviewed: Why We Are Here, Briohny Doyle, Penguin Random House

In Briohny Doyle’s fourth book, a writer called BB has lost both her partner and father in close succession, and, in the aftermath of their deaths, experiences the first wave of pandemic lockdowns. Certain that further quarantine will see her petrified in viscous grief—that she will ‘crawl out of [her] share-house bedroom an old woman in a post-apocalyptic ruin’—she retreats to a beachfront rental above a condemned shop in the seaside area of Balboa Bay. Her plan is to heal by the ocean, ‘weightless and untethered for a short time’, before returning to real life.

The apartment is dilapidated but glamorous, and reminds her of a shipwreck. Balboa Bay is a swiftly gentrifying area on the fringes of ‘Silver City’ (Doyle’s code name for Sydney), with that uniquely antipodean mix of ‘Californian beach town’ meets ‘suspicious fence-peering of urban Australia’. BB dabbles cautiously with new entanglements, but soon lockdowns spread from Silver City, and she is quarantined again with little to distract her from the intimate archive of memory.

For BB, the ruptures have been cumulative, forcing her to wonder whether there can be ‘aftermath within aftermarth’, and ‘what is aftermath in the midst of a crisis?’ While she ponders this, the people of Balboa Bay keep washing their cars, and she can’t stop hearing Sheryl Crow. The family who live downstairs get evicted, and she knows that ‘we are not all in this together’. She walks trusty rescue dog Baby along the cliff edges, swims in the deep bay, sits on a flat rock and contemplates ‘the absence of Him’, ‘where we are and why’.

Although in part a ‘lockdown novel’, Why We Are Here is a lot more fun than you might expect. BB’s observations are wry and often exceptionally funny. Her venom for the ‘poorly dressed white men wiggling their butts’ on the coastal golf course is life-giving. But even as she skewers some of the Balboa Baysiders, she can’t really ever stop taking in the people and the world around her, even as an outsider and drenched in grief. In some ways, loss has made her more permeable. Before, she had the ‘mild superpower’ of never getting tackled by strangers; now she has the ‘soft, pulpy face of someone who understands’. Whereas ‘once I walked a sharp line’, she reflects, ‘I now dawdle, pace and backtrack’; ‘there’s space on my path for interceptions.’

There’s also much pleasure to be taken in the peculiarities that BB starts to hear and see in Balboa Bay. A ‘very sexy young woman’ wearing a gold and diamond tennis bracelet and a black Versace visor materialises on the golf course. There’s a local dog that sounds like the wind. Are these real or imagined? The PA announcements that blow in to BB’s shipwrecked apartment from the nearby prison are quotations from Judith Butler and Lauren Berlant. Sure, they address loss, crisis and mourning. But hey, we are inside the head of a profoundly grief-stricken creative writing lecturer during a global pandemic. And with Doyle, deadly serious subjects are often paired with playfulness and irony.

Although BB isn’t a professional dog trainer, some locals mistake her for one—and so begin the ‘pack walks’ with Baby and other local dogs. Dogs are important in Why We Are Here, not least because they give BB a reparative activity that brings her back into the world, but also because Doyle’s way of thinking about human sociality is inseparable from, and illuminated by, her ideas about animals and the environment. Between her and Baby there is a ‘telegraphing’ through which the pithiest of communiques are soundlessly exchanged, as knowing as they are direct: ‘I am here’. ‘With me’. ‘Danger?’. ‘Play it cool’. ‘Abort mission’. ‘With me. With me. I am here’. One soon comes to understand that these are ‘not just a command’, they are ‘an ontological position’. And like everything else, they run the gamut of philosophical, humorous and heartbreaking. Late in the book, when the transmissions between dog and person evolve into something more elaborate, it doesn’t so much seem ‘surreal’ (as it’s described on the back cover copy) but entirely consistent with the metaphysical logic of the Doyleverse.

As those familiar with her previous work may already know, Doyle can stare the most staggering of losses in the face without flinching. This includes ‘the loss we have already and will continually suffer from climate crisis’. But while an unflinching encounter with grief is important, so too a return to the world, to pack walks and packed cinemas. Why We Are Here is multiple things—grief survival handbook, lockdown chronicle, autofiction, philosophical study of ‘aftermath’ as chronicled in art, literature, cinema and the lived experience of one woman and her dog. It’s also a wildly relatable account of deep mid-life reflection, which is itself an increasingly rare and precious possibility in an era where the ways we live seem designed to endlessly thwart its possibility, and where crises have become chronic, and the aftermaths seem destined to only continue piling up.