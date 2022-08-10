Between the Scene

Reviewed: Raised by Wolves, Jess Ho, Affirm Press

One of the great ethnic clichés is food as a love language, often used in place of verbal expressions of love. Not to say it doesn’t ring true, but it’s said enough to become almost redundant. It’s particularly the case with those from the Asian diaspora: my parents never say I love you, but they cut me slices of fruit, and so on.

So it is in food writer Jess Ho’s memoir of their time working in hospitality. ‘Growing up, there were no words of praise, no hugs, no “I’m so proud” or “I love you”, there was just dinner,’ they write. Setting the scene with their childhood in Melbourne at the hands of an emotionally abusive mother, and moving out of home at 16, they tell their story of starting work in fast food, then rising through the ranks to work for some of Melbourne’s most prestigious restaurants: waiting tables, washing dishes, being a chef and, eventually, running marketing. For Ho, food is always present; in some ways, it’s the only thing tying them to their past.

Raised by Wolves is as fast-paced as hospo service, peppered with funny, often disturbing anecdotes and punchy dialogue. Similar to Stephanie Danler’s 2016 novel Sweetbitter, the book lifts the curtain to reveal the grit behind the glamour, and the disintegration of self through this work, as well as the solidarity between the workers who become friends. It also shows how the hospitality industry encourages unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as substance abuse via endless knock-off drinks. Few of Ho’s colleagues are referred to by anything but their job title, demonstrating the way in which public and private are often too closely intertwined in this field–gossip is rife and boundaries are scarce. Ho’s experience illustrates the many physical and psychological impacts of hospitality work, which is still denigrated by many as unskilled labour.

Ho’s position as a person of colour in this still homogeneous space provides a refreshing perspective, particularly on the Westernisation and gentrification of ethnic foods. It’s only after visiting New York City, and seeing how differently food is interacted with there, that they realise the extent of the damaging nature of Australia’s food and beverage scene. What Ho initially thinks is depression or burnout is identified as guilt: ‘popular food culture was fucked and I hated my life because I had made myself part of the problem,’ they write. Being in the US gives them some reprieve, but their livelihood in Melbourne, they realise, hinges on ‘censoring parts of someone else’s culture and selling the easily digestible bits to a rich, white audience’. It’s all made even more jarring by the fact that they’re an Asian person in this world. The tension rising from this complicity drives the book and raises its most pertinent questions about the relationship between foodie culture and colonisation, though these aren’t always satisfactorily answered.

Ho is at the centre throughout but, perhaps due to their difficult family history, they always seem to be at an emotional remove. Their childhood is less of a focus, but in the snatches Ho does give, they’re almost clinical about the facts of their life as a ‘cunt kid’. While this steeliness explains how they’re able to grind through the misogyny and racism they face at work–and later in the television industry, when they’re recruited to judge a reality cooking show–it does mean the reader, too, is held at a distance. As a result, the narrative sometimes feels disjointed, like a splintering of self–probably not far from the truth for someone with Ho’s history.

It’s interesting to see how Ho–who is non-binary, but referred to throughout the book in feminine terms–builds their armour in what is essentially still a boys’ club. They sometimes slide into internalised misogyny themselves (a particularly discomfiting section sees them using a ‘hooker’ analogy to explain ROI; in another, they refer to a food critic as ‘another freebie whore’). This sits at odds with their own feelings about the ways they have been ‘abused, stalked, harassed, sexually assaulted, intimidated, belittled, gaslit, bullied, discarded and overworked’ by the industry–the cognitive dissonance bristles.

The most tender moments in Raised by Wolves are when Ho is talking about food: their knowledge and passion are evident as they describe dishes with precision, often over a shared meal.. A sudden, crushing loss in the final quarter brings out more personal reflection and emotion, allowing the reader to see the human behind the mask that Ho needed to wear throughout their childhood and career in order to survive–it’s a damning indictment on the real cost of labour, both physical and emotional. But it sometimes feels like these moments are too rare–the book is more often so sardonic and defensive that it borders on mean-spirited.

It’s full circle to food as love, though, as Ho realises that the best food experiences are about being unpretentious and authentic, focusing on flavour rather than brand or reputation. Memories and moments, rather than careers. Family, as in the people you choose. Through the fire and back again, bruised but whole.