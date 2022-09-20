A World Outside a Diagnostic Manual

Reviewed: Growing in to Autism, Sandra Thom-Jones, Melbourne University Press

Sandra Thom-Jones’ Growing in to Autism is part memoir, part research, and part self-help guide for her fellow autistic people. It’s a very autistic book: powerfully and logically structured, meticulously cross-referenced and indexed, and written with practicality and usefulness in mind.

The book’s memoir-research blend makes it a comfortable companion to Clem Bastow’s Late Bloomer. It’s worth noting the similarities between these books, as they are two books written about autistic people, by autistic people with relatively large platforms and published in so-called Australia. Both Thom-Jones and Bastow are white women who were diagnosed with autism as adults; their diagnoses came at a point where they had already established careers for themselves, and they both speak of having supportive families. They are both speaking autistics; I, too, am a white, late-diagnosed, speaking autistic person. Our voices currently dominate the representation of autistic people in media and popular culture, which can obscure the true diversity of neurodivergent experiences. This is an unavoidable weakness of Growing in to Autism, as well as of Late Bloomer and of this review.

Any book about autism needs to make a (literally) defining decision: how will it explain what autism is? Or, more specifically: what framework will it use to do so? The difficulty here is that while autistic people have always existed, the term ‘autism’ is a relatively new one, with roots in Nazi child psychiatry in twentieth-century Vienna[1]. Much of our contemporary understanding of ourselves as autistic people is necessarily influenced by how psychiatry has linked us together as a group using particular ‘symptoms’ or traits.

In Letters to My Weird Sisters: On Autism and Feminism, Joanne Limburg addresses this dilemma early on:

At this point, you’ll be expecting a definition of autism, and the usual way to meet this expectation would be to look it up in a diagnostic manual—the DMS-5, say … First of all, you can very easily do it yourselves, and if you’re interested enough to pick this book up, you probably already have. Secondly, I wouldn’t want to mislead you into thinking that there is any general agreement as to what autism is—there really, really isn’t. Thirdly, this is my account, written under my name, and I’m not going to describe myself in someone else’s terms; that is the very opposite of what I want to do.

This leaves the problem of how to define autism outside of the medical industrial system. Limburg develops hers based on personal experiences and way of thinking. There are a growing number of autistic writers and scholars looking at autism through the lens of neurodiversity and/or ‘neuroqueerness’[2], as well as through the social model of disability.

In Growing in to Autism, Thom-Jones takes another approach: she takes two of the major diagnostic criteria for autism from the DSM-5—‘Restricted, Repetitive Patterns’ and ‘Deficits in Social Communication and Interaction’—and unpacks them from her own perspective. ‘What does this mean,’ she asks, ‘in the world outside a diagnostic manual?’ This has the dual effect of acknowledging the undeniable influence of the medicalised criteria on general understandings of what it means to be autistic, while challenging their pathologising bent.

Thom-Jones advocates a strengths-based approach to thinking about autistic traits (as opposed to a deficit-based model, which is the approach often used in psychiatry). However, there are times when Growing in to Autism pushes this too far. For example, towards the end of the book is a section called ‘Autistic Strengths’, which includes entries like this one:

Autistic people make very good friends once you get to know us. We are very loyal and reliable and we believe the best of everyone (sometimes to our detriment). If we hurt someone’s feelings, it is almost always accidental and we are genuinely sorry and keen to make amends.

This put me uncomfortably in mind of dog breed descriptions, and triggered an underlying paranoia: do I have a personality at all, or is it all just autism? Fortunately, I have been a disloyal and unreliable friend often enough to debunk this generalisation, and have met more than one autistic person whom I don’t think would make a good friend at all. Much like other marginalised identities, autistic people are far from being a monolith, and sweeping generalisations like some of the ones in Growing in to Autism are erroneous even when they are supposedly positive.

Thom-Jones recalls that she was initially reluctant to pursue a formal diagnosis after concluding by herself that she was autistic, but ultimately decided to so she could use her platform to help other autistic people. While I don’t agree that a medical diagnosis is or should be a prerequisite for publicly identifying as autistic, I’m glad that Thom-Jones is now working in this space. Her clear, solutions-focused approach, evident and powerful in Growing in to Autism, is an asset to other autistic people. I only hope that the growing interest in this topic, from readers and publishers alike, leads to a conversation in which voices like Thom-Jones’ (and Bastow’s, and mine) are just one small part of diverse and complex autistic representation.

[1] For a detailed history on this, see Edith Sheffer’s Asperger’s Children: The Origins of Autism in Nazi Vienna (W. W. Norton & Co, 2018).

[2] For examples see Nick Walker’s Neuroqueer Heresies (Autonomous Press, 2021), and Remi Yergeau’s Authoring Autism (Duke University Press, 2018).