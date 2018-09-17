Wild Duck Sutra

Eight wild wood ducks

greet me at the gate,

follow me down to the feed-room, wait

while I get them a handful of seed

before taking hay to the sheep

who descend upon it as if it were the last

lucerne in the country

I stand and watch

then leave them to it, walk off

to fill the water trough

the sky clearing

in more ways than meet the eye

the world outside these fences

so precariously at bay

it hardly bears thinking: all

things are full of meaning, so

they say, you just

have to wait for it;

what they don’t say

is how much you have to clear away

before the simplest things become evident

as this, for example,

dripping from the lip of the tank,

creeping like the sunlight

over the grass,

slipping from the beaks of wood ducks: how

we might share refuge, rescue

each other

David Brooks’ The Grass Library: Sheltering Animals in the Blue Mountains (‘a philosophical and poetic journey, both memoir and meditation upon animal rights’) is forthcoming from Brandl & Schlesinger.