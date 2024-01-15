Watching a Late Night Thriller

I start back and blink into the gloom

at the large eye which fills

behind filaments of blond light

the left hand side of the screen.

Down the other half, crossing the room,

a city street with night and rain.

A door is silently pushed shut.

Has the hit-man been sent

on his mission? I feel the damp seep

into the bone, the creeping chill.

If thjs goes on things might grow

about this arid place. But what

has sunk into the well of sleep?

They’d come with knives and guns

close to its brim, and I ponder

three possibilities: she has

betrayed him and the director points

to her loneliness; she’s got them off

on a false trail and now’s fearful

of their return; and third,

because the eye looms sinister,

she may’ve doublecrossed them both,

pursuing some darker game.

I live by conjecture merely

for my truth is in another’s plan.

Besides, the episode ends here,

I think, with the door being shut.

But don’t directors build on such

preposterous detail? Uneasily,

I turn round: it is indeed shut.

I would have loved her regardless.

I would have roamed this night

holding her hand. In times

as treacherous as these goodwill

walks abroad in the guise of evil,

God’s angels spy on cockroach wings.

Such uniformity but breeds deception.

Inside my walls I would have feared

no messenger

but on the rising water floats

the Adriatic weed and all my leaves

are burnished scales of fish

hung dead under the murky canopy.

This crawling search over the floor

of a diluvian cave is pointless:

no crack is big enough, no lair

of squinting octopus. What game

is this, little brothers? That’s mother

scolding in the sonorous corridors

of breezy summers. Please grab my hair,

lift off the lead. Her voice mocks

and burns across the whitewash sun.

Image: Rahul, Pexels