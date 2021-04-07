The Indian Palanquin Bearer

Lightly, O lightly we bear her along,

She sways like a flower in the wind of our song,

She skims like a bird on the foam of a stream,

She floats like a laugh on the lips of a dream,

Gaily O gaily we glide and we sing,

We bear her along like a pearl on a string

Soft, O softly we bear her along,

She hangs like a star on the wind of our song

She springs like a beam on the brow of the tide

She falls like a tear from the eyes of the bride

Lightly, O lightly we glide and we sing

We bear her along like a pearl on a string

Sarojini Naidu (1879 – 1949) was an Indian political activist and poet.