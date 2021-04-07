The Indian Palanquin Bearer

Lightly, O lightly we bear her along,
She sways like a flower in the wind of our song,
She skims like a bird on the foam of a stream,
She floats like a laugh on the lips of a dream,
Gaily O gaily we glide and we sing,
We bear her along like a pearl on a string
Soft, O softly we bear her along,
She hangs like a star on the wind of our song
She springs like a beam on the brow of the tide
She falls like a tear from the eyes of the bride
Lightly, O lightly we glide and we sing
We bear her along like a pearl on a string
Sarojini Naidu (1879 – 1949) was an Indian political activist and poet.