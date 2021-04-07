Meanjin

The Best of New Writing in Australia

Your account

The Indian Palanquin Bearer

Sarojini Naidu

Summer 1943

Lightly, O lightly we bear her along,

She sways like a flower in the wind of our song,

She skims like a bird on the foam of a stream,

She floats like a laugh on the lips of a dream,

Gaily O gaily we glide and we sing,

We bear her along like a pearl on a string

 

Soft, O softly we bear her along,

She hangs like a star on the wind of our song

She springs like a beam on the brow of the tide

She falls like a tear from the eyes of the bride

Lightly, O lightly we glide and we sing

We bear her along like a pearl on a string

 

Sarojini Naidu (1879 – 1949) was an Indian political activist and poet.

 

 

Poetry

Blackout
Diane Fahey
January 26
Toby Fitch
Mao Please
Steve Brock
The Seed Sown upon the Ocean of Storms
Christian Bök

 

Have you thought about a Meanjin subscription?

Subscribe (for as little as $5 a month) and we can keep paying writers.

That means you can keep reading. Bargain.

Maybe sign up for our enews too. Prizes! Readings!

SUBSCRIBE