A great white ship, tall as a hospital,

floats on a sea of small, pointed faces

Eyes glint in the wake like foam

On deck, the crew wear laboratory coats,

read medical journals that talk of decades

of ethically acceptable moments,

each death a piece of jigsaw

the crew painstakingly assemble

The puzzle grows ever larger

The call goes out for more pieces

They haul aboard another bucket

of fur, like it’s water.