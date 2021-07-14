The Diet Coke Side of the Moon

I saw an old friend today and then the moon

Halved like everything I’ve ever missed.

I saw one side of the moon today, and then

Had to use my imagination,

The dark side of my own body marketing

The Pink Floyd side of yours.

I look

At you, and I would rather look at you

Than all the moon-portraits in the world,

Except possibly for the one where something

Crashes horrible and ancient

Into the side of the fiery new-born world,

Occasionally.

And anyway it’s in the Frick!

So we can burn together the first time.

I’m here on the dark side of the

Planet Australia,

Where the National Gall

Ery Victoria holds every passing glance

We ever didn’t share.

Hold me in your gravity and break me in one

Until I become astronomical.

Hold me in your hands and break me in two

Like a coffee-flavoured Korean-import popsicle,

Like everything you’ve ever wanted

To put back together, axis

In your hands and helix, will you break

Me break me break me.

George Cox is currently completing an honours thesis about I. A. Richards and aesthetic education. His poems have become a bit more affective, recently, but he’s hoping it’s just a phase.

This poem is the winner of the 2021 Meanjin University of Melbourne Student Poetry Competition.