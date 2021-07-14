The Diet Coke Side of the Moon

I saw an old friend today and then the moon
Halved like everything I’ve ever missed.
I saw one side of the moon today, and then
Had to use my imagination,
The dark side of my own body marketing
The Pink Floyd side of yours.
I look
At you, and I would rather look at you
Than all the moon-portraits in the world,
Except possibly for the one where something
Crashes horrible and ancient
Into the side of the fiery new-born world,
Occasionally.
And anyway it’s in the Frick!
So we can burn together the first time.
I’m here on the dark side of the
Planet Australia,
Where the National Gall
Ery Victoria holds every passing glance
We ever didn’t share.
Hold me in your gravity and break me in one
Until I become astronomical.
Hold me in your hands and break me in two
Like a coffee-flavoured Korean-import popsicle,
Like everything you’ve ever wanted
To put back together, axis
In your hands and helix, will you break
Me break me break me.
George Cox is currently completing an honours thesis about I. A. Richards and aesthetic education. His poems have become a bit more affective, recently, but he’s hoping it’s just a phase.
This poem is the winner of the 2021 Meanjin University of Melbourne Student Poetry Competition.