Poem for Two Voices, Providing One of Them is Annie Lennox

Sarah-Jane Norman

Winter 2007

It’s spacious (for the money), with a kind of kooky

panopticon vibe: it’s all about unlimited broadband

access to other people’s rooms, all about slatted blinds,

mine and theirs. And who’s that girl, running around

in the drenched party frock? She was there last night too, on the steps

to the building where I used to live. Can’t tell

if she’s laughing or sobbing.

 

And I hear the sound of the underground train, sounds like

sounds like

sounds like

any other, really. And another car pulls into the shadows and

I wonder if he’s still in his old place, the lights haven’t been on

for weeks. If I could give you your picture

in black and white

it would look like

a mirror or

 

a window

mine or someone else’s. Step away

from those dusty curtains, ‘cause some of them

 

some of them

 

Sarah-Jane Norman is a cross-disciplinary artist and writer, known for her performance and installation practice but also as a writer of fiction, criticism, essays and poetry.

 

 

