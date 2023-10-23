Moonless in Gotham

Threefold time enlighten me —

Was, and is, and soon —

Can a man sing tenderly

To a tainted moon?

Endymion, enclosed in fear,

Hunkered, without light,

Will call in vain for Cynthia,

Computered to the trite.

Lovers will in their refrains

Reassess its worth,

Now Selene’s wide domain’s

Optioned to the earth;

Poets with a vacant eye,

Vision astigmatic,

Sweep a new, restricted sky

Cornered in the attic.

Song has lost its ancient zest,

Breath melted away.

How to sing this wry conquest

Tomorrow’s words must say.

Image credit: Whgler