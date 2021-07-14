Meanjin

modes of cleaning: acts I–III

Wen-Juenn Lee

I.

Like curved eggs, they stoop

& I have seen this before

at the end of a film, the immigrant

family varnishes the door

of their American Dream.

The Deck Staining DIY Kitincludes

paint & brush & plastic tray but

they begin by kneeling

& saying amen

with the split ends of ngaa coi

 

II.

when I caught lice in Arthur’s Pass

my mother scrubbed my hair on

hands & knees, crushed

each swollen body until I dreamt

of shelling peanuts.

Now, she is waterblasting

the deck’s splintered face.

Cleaning is a matter of violent

transfiguration.

 

III.

Since coming back,

I have never had softer hands.

I watch my parents drown

their driftwood in terracotta

I leave my bed unturned.

 

 

Wen-Juenn is a poet and editor who lives on unceded Wurundjeri land. Her writing has been published or is forthcoming in Meanjin, Cordite, AntithesisLandfallSoutherly, Scum Mag, and Going Down Swinging.

This poem was a runner-up in the 2021 Meanjin University of Melbourne Student Poetry Competition.

 

 

