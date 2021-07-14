modes of cleaning: acts I–III

I. Like curved eggs, they stoop & I have seen this before at the end of a film, the immigrant family varnishes the door of their American Dream. The Deck Staining DIY Kit™ includes paint & brush & plastic tray but they begin by kneeling & saying amen with the split ends of ngaa coi

II. when I caught lice in Arthur’s Pass my mother scrubbed my hair on hands & knees, crushed each swollen body until I dreamt of shelling peanuts. Now, she is waterblasting the deck’s splintered face. Cleaning is a matter of violent transfiguration.

III. Since coming back, I have never had softer hands. I watch my parents drown their driftwood in terracotta I leave my bed unturned.

Wen-Juenn is a poet and editor who lives on unceded Wurundjeri land. Her writing has been published or is forthcoming in Meanjin, Cordite, Antithesis, Landfall, Southerly, Scum Mag, and Going Down Swinging.

This poem was a runner-up in the 2021 Meanjin University of Melbourne Student Poetry Competition.