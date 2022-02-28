Hipster, U.S.A.

‘Who drives fat oxen should himself be fat’,

So Johnson said, and Johnson stopped at that.

But now, see poets like fat oxen led

By Rexrouac — fat only in the head.

See Hipster crouching in a smoke-filled room;

His typewriter is tapping in the gloom.

Like treadless tyres dumped on a pond to rot,

His hollow thoughts have swirled and gone to pot.

Now drunken lines that zigzag black and white

Trail downward, till their meaning’s out of sight.

A turntable and record, spinning yet,

Relay sweet ‘therapy’ of a jazz quartet:

Trumpet, piano, alto, and guitar,

Their counterpoint as loud as civil war.

He quotes John Webster (whom he cannot read),

His soul ‘a ship in a black storm’ indeed:

Art’s compass gone, and quandrant intellect,

It steers into a maelstrom and is wrecked.

See, drowned in tar-bright tides, each bubbling boast,

By Eastern rivers or the Western coast;

Or his ballooning ego hurled up high,

To burst in lower reaches of the sky —

A stench of urinals released to meet

Commuters racing briefly through the street.

Though Hipster and his like, achieving fame,

May go to Hollywood (their secret aim) ,

They leave their sickness in the world of letters,

And Dulness is as certain of their betters:

Because they smile on Hipster and his crew,

She knows that they are hers (in secret) too.