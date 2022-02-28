Meanjin

The Best of New Writing in Australia

Your account

Subscribe to Meanjin

Hipster, U.S.A.

Alexander Craig

Winter 1961

‘Who drives fat oxen should himself be fat’,

So Johnson said, and Johnson stopped at that.

But now, see poets like fat oxen led

By Rexrouac — fat only in the head.

 

See Hipster crouching in a smoke-filled room;

His typewriter is tapping in the gloom.

Like treadless tyres dumped on a pond to rot,

His hollow thoughts have swirled and gone to pot.

Now drunken lines that zigzag black and white

Trail downward, till their meaning’s out of sight.

A turntable and record, spinning yet,

Relay sweet ‘therapy’ of a jazz quartet:

Trumpet, piano, alto, and guitar,

Their counterpoint as loud as civil war.

He quotes John Webster (whom he cannot read),

His soul ‘a ship in a black storm’ indeed:

Art’s compass gone, and quandrant intellect,

It steers into a maelstrom and is wrecked.

See, drowned in tar-bright tides, each bubbling boast,

By Eastern rivers or the Western coast;

Or his ballooning ego hurled up high,

To burst in lower reaches of the sky —

A stench of urinals released to meet

Commuters racing briefly through the street.

 

Though Hipster and his like, achieving fame,

May go to Hollywood (their secret aim) ,

They leave their sickness in the world of letters,

And Dulness is as certain of their betters:

Because they smile on Hipster and his crew,

She knows that they are hers (in secret) too.

 

 

Poetry

Water
Mickey Swinbourne
Undone by a Petrol Clamour
Luke Beesley
Reverse in French
Hilary Hewitt
Fossilised Crab on a Rock
Debbie Lim

 

Have you thought about a Meanjin subscription?

Subscribe (for as little as $5 a month) and we can keep paying writers.

That means you can keep reading. Bargain.

Maybe sign up for our enews too. Prizes! Readings!

SUBSCRIBE