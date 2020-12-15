By Lantern Light

It was such fun,

with lantern light

agleam, to hollow out the night

of years and dream

again, again, again

of canefields washed by rain,

and we two strolling arm in arm

from riverside to farm,

past crushing mills a blaze,

through lantana lanes to laze

on fragrant grass, and listening hear

the rumble of the wheels

borne on molasses-sweetened air ;

and when the light took sudden flight,

and blue-grey

mantles of the night

were spread o’er day,

then lantern gleam

would seem

to leap and dance ahead,

while at our muted tread

the shy wild things would cast

inquiring, scarce-apprehensive eyes

and hold their breath till past . . .

it was such fun,

with lantern light agleam,

to hollow out the night

of years, and dream.

Clem Christesen (1911–2003) was born in Townsville, Qld. A poet, writer and editor, he founded Meanjin in 1940. He moved to Melbourne as editor of Meanjin at the invitation of the University of Melbourne in 1945. His publications included The Hand of Memory: Selected Stories and Verse (1970), The Troubled Eyes of Women (stories, 1990) and the poetry collection Ebb-tide (1997).