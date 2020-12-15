By Lantern Light

It was such fun,
with lantern light
agleam, to hollow out the night
of years and dream
again, again, again
of canefields washed by rain,
and we two strolling arm in arm
from riverside to farm,
past crushing mills a blaze,
through lantana lanes to laze
on fragrant grass, and listening hear
the rumble of the wheels
borne on molasses-sweetened air ;
and when the light took sudden flight,
and blue-grey
mantles of the night
were spread o’er day,
then lantern gleam
would seem
to leap and dance ahead,
while at our muted tread
the shy wild things would cast
inquiring, scarce-apprehensive eyes
and hold their breath till past . . .
it was such fun,
with lantern light agleam,
to hollow out the night
of years, and dream.
Clem Christesen (1911–2003) was born in Townsville, Qld. A poet, writer and editor, he founded Meanjin in 1940. He moved to Melbourne as editor of Meanjin at the invitation of the University of Melbourne in 1945. His publications included The Hand of Memory: Selected Stories and Verse (1970), The Troubled Eyes of Women (stories, 1990) and the poetry collection Ebb-tide (1997).