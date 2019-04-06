The Best of New Writing in Australia

EPISODE #6 Robert Lukins / Justine Hyde / book recommendations from 17 writers



ON THE SHOW In the December episode of the Meanjin podcast, Jonathan Green chats with author Robert Lukins and library director, writer and critic Justine Hyde about reading habits, book recommendations, and how the discussions of book-loving communities have enriched their reading lives. The episode also features summer reading recommendations from Michael Mohammed Ahmad, Carmel Bird, Alice Bishop, Eileen Chong, Claire G Coleman, Paul Dalla Rosa, Winnie Dunn, Laura Elvery, Dan Hogan, Fury, Fatima Measham, Shaun Micallef, Jennifer Mills, Laura McPhee Browne, Mirandi Riwoe, Belinda Rule and Omar Sakr. ALL RECOMMENDATIONS

Carmel Bird— The True Colour of the Sea by Robert Drewe Alice Bishop— Chemistry by Weike Wang Eileen Chong— Saudade by Suneeta Peres da Costa Claire G Coleman— No Friends but the Mountains by Behrouz Boochani Paul Dalla Rosa— Resentment by Gary Indiana Winnie Dunn— The Lebs by Michael Mohammed Ahmad

Laura Elvery— RisingTideFallingStar by Phillip Hoare Fury— The Language of Graphic Design by Richard Poulin Dan Hogan— Defiance, Feminism, Empathy by Kat Muscat Justine Hyde— Flames by Robbie Arnott Robert Lukins— Man Out of Time by Stephanie Bishop Fatima Measham— Everyday is for the Thief by Teju Cole

Shaun Micallef— Democracy and its Crisis by A.C Grayling and The Uncollected Plays of Shaun Micallef Jennifer Mills— Severance by Ling Ma Laura McPhee Browne— Birds of Passage by Bernice Rubens Mirandi Riwoe— Shell by Kristina Olsson Belinda Rule— In the Garden of the Fugitives by Ceridwen Dovey Omar Sakr— Wild is the Wind by Carl Phillips

OUR GUESTS

Robert Lukins ROBERT LUKINS lives in Melbourne and has worked as an art researcher and journalist. His writing has been published widely, including in The Big Issue, Rolling Stone, Crikey, Broadsheet and Overland. His first novel, The Everlasting Sunday, was published in February 2018.