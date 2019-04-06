EPISODE #6
Robert Lukins / Justine Hyde / book recommendations from 17 writers
ON THE SHOW
In the December episode of the Meanjin podcast, Jonathan Green chats with author Robert Lukins and library director, writer and critic Justine Hyde about reading habits, book recommendations, and how the discussions of book-loving communities have enriched their reading lives.
The episode also features summer reading recommendations from Michael Mohammed Ahmad, Carmel Bird, Alice Bishop, Eileen Chong, Claire G Coleman, Paul Dalla Rosa, Winnie Dunn, Laura Elvery, Dan Hogan, Fury, Fatima Measham, Shaun Micallef, Jennifer Mills, Laura McPhee Browne, Mirandi Riwoe, Belinda Rule and Omar Sakr.
ALL RECOMMENDATIONS
Carmel Bird— The True Colour of the Sea by Robert Drewe
Alice Bishop— Chemistry by Weike Wang
Eileen Chong— Saudade by Suneeta Peres da Costa
Claire G Coleman— No Friends but the Mountains by Behrouz Boochani
Paul Dalla Rosa— Resentment by Gary Indiana
Winnie Dunn— The Lebs by Michael Mohammed Ahmad
Laura Elvery— RisingTideFallingStar by Phillip Hoare
Fury— The Language of Graphic Design by Richard Poulin
Dan Hogan— Defiance, Feminism, Empathy by Kat Muscat
Justine Hyde— Flames by Robbie Arnott
Robert Lukins— Man Out of Time by Stephanie Bishop
Fatima Measham— Everyday is for the Thief by Teju Cole
Shaun Micallef— Democracy and its Crisis by A.C Grayling and The Uncollected Plays of Shaun Micallef
Jennifer Mills— Severance by Ling Ma
Laura McPhee Browne— Birds of Passage by Bernice Rubens
Mirandi Riwoe— Shell by Kristina Olsson
Belinda Rule— In the Garden of the Fugitives by Ceridwen Dovey
Omar Sakr— Wild is the Wind by Carl Phillips
OUR GUESTS
Robert Lukins
ROBERT LUKINS lives in Melbourne and has worked as an art researcher and journalist. His writing has been published widely, including in The Big Issue, Rolling Stone, Crikey, Broadsheet and Overland. His first novel, The Everlasting Sunday, was published in February 2018.
Justine Hyde
JUSTINE HYDE is Director of Library Services and Experience at the State Library Victoria, and a freelance writer and critic living in Melbourne and on Twitter @justine_hyde.