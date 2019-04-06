Meanjin

EPISODE #5

Jane Rawson / Harry Saddler / Robbie Coburn / Eloise Grills

    

ON THE SHOW

In the November episode of the Meanjin podcast, Jonathan Green hosts Miles Franklin–longlisted author Jane Rawson and naturalist Harry Saddler in a discussion about the dark reality of climate change for animals.
Next, poet Robbie Coburn reads his poem ‘Convalescence’ from our Spring 2018 edition.
And memoirist and artist Eloise Grills reads from her Meanjin blog piece ‘Diet Culture Rules Everything Around Me’, before discussing digital spaces, experimental memoir and the power of public vulnerability with our producer Marta Skrabacz.
SHOW NOTES
→ Harry Saddler mentions Elizabeth Kolbert’s The Sixth Extinction
→ Harry Saddler’s blog piece ‘Dry Run’ 
→ Harry Saddler’s Winter 2018 issue piece ‘Surround Sound
→ Jane Rawson’s essay ‘The Invisible Extinctions‘ from our Spring edition

 

OUR GUESTS

Jane Rawson

JANE RAWSON writes novels, novellas, stories and nonfiction, mostly about the environment. Her latest novel, From the Wreck, was longlisted for the Miles Franklin Literary Award. She is also the author of A wrong turn at the Office of Unmade Lists, a novella, Formaldehyde, and the non-fiction book with James Whitmore, The Handbook: surviving & living with climate change.

Harry Saddler

HARRY SADDLER is the author The Eastern Curlew: The Extraordinary Life of a Migratory Bird. His previous books include Not Birdwatching: Reflections on Noticing Animals. His non-fiction writing deals with the ecological, physical, and philosophical interactions between humans and animals.

Robbie Coburn

ROBBIE COBURN’s poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Poetry, Meanjin, Westerly and Island, and his collection The Other Flesh is due to be published this year. He lives in Melbourne.

Eloise Grills

ELOISE GRILLS is an award-winning writer and artist living in Melbourne. Her illustrated chapbook, Sexy Female Murderesses, is available via Glom Press.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

