EPISODE #5
Jane Rawson / Harry Saddler / Robbie Coburn / Eloise Grills
ON THE SHOW
In the November episode of the Meanjin podcast, Jonathan Green hosts Miles Franklin–longlisted author Jane Rawson and naturalist Harry Saddler in a discussion about the dark reality of climate change for animals.
Next, poet Robbie Coburn reads his poem ‘Convalescence’ from our Spring 2018 edition.
And memoirist and artist Eloise Grills reads from her Meanjin blog piece ‘Diet Culture Rules Everything Around Me’, before discussing digital spaces, experimental memoir and the power of public vulnerability with our producer Marta Skrabacz.
OUR GUESTS
Jane Rawson
JANE RAWSON writes novels, novellas, stories and nonfiction, mostly about the environment. Her latest novel, From the Wreck, was longlisted for the Miles Franklin Literary Award. She is also the author of A wrong turn at the Office of Unmade Lists, a novella, Formaldehyde, and the non-fiction book with James Whitmore, The Handbook: surviving & living with climate change.
Robbie Coburn
ROBBIE COBURN’s poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Poetry, Meanjin, Westerly and Island, and his collection The Other Flesh is due to be published this year. He lives in Melbourne.
Eloise Grills
ELOISE GRILLS is an award-winning writer and artist living in Melbourne. Her illustrated chapbook, Sexy Female Murderesses, is available via Glom Press.