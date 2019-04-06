Meanjin

The Best of New Writing in Australia

EPISODE #4

Amy McQuire / Joel Deane / Alice Bishop

    

ON THE SHOW

In our August episode, Meanjin editor Jonathan Green chats with Darumbal and South Sea Islander journalist Amy McQuire about revisiting the controversy over Meanjin’s Winter #MeToo cover and looking for the lessons we at Meanjin might take into the future.
Next, Joel Deane reads his poem ‘The Year of the Wasp’ (Meanjin Spring 2016).
And author Alice Bishop reads from her piece ‘Coppering’ (Meanjin Winter 2018) before discussing the intimate, visceral nature of memoir writing with Meanjin deputy editor Tess Smurthwaite.
SHOW NOTES
→ Karen Wyld’s SBS article ‘Meanjin debacle: erasing Aboriginal words in order to highlight white women’s appropriation‘.
Fiona Wright’s Express Media toolkit
→ Fiona Wright’s Small Acts of Disappearence (Giramondo, 2015)

 

OUR GUESTS

Amy McQuire

AMY MCQUIRE is a Darumbal and South Sea Islander journalist.

Joel Deane

JOEL DEANE is a poet, novelist, journalist and speechwriter. His most recent book, Year of the Wasp (Hunter, 2016) won the Vincent Buckley Poetry Prize and was a finalist for several other awards, including the Prime Minister’s Literary Award.

Alice Bishop

ALICE BISHOP is a writer from Christmas Hills, Victoria. Her essay ‘Coppering‘ was shortlisted for the 2017 Horne Prize. Her first book—a collection of short fiction exploring Black Saturday and its aftermath—will be published with Text in 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

