EPISODE #4
Amy McQuire / Joel Deane / Alice Bishop
ON THE SHOW
In our August episode, Meanjin editor Jonathan Green chats with Darumbal and South Sea Islander journalist Amy McQuire about revisiting the controversy over Meanjin’s Winter #MeToo cover and looking for the lessons we at Meanjin might take into the future.
Next, Joel Deane reads his poem ‘The Year of the Wasp’ (Meanjin Spring 2016).
And author Alice Bishop reads from her piece ‘Coppering’ (Meanjin Winter 2018) before discussing the intimate, visceral nature of memoir writing with Meanjin deputy editor Tess Smurthwaite.
OUR GUESTS
Amy McQuire
AMY MCQUIRE is a Darumbal and South Sea Islander journalist.
Joel Deane
JOEL DEANE is a poet, novelist, journalist and speechwriter. His most recent book, Year of the Wasp (Hunter, 2016) won the Vincent Buckley Poetry Prize and was a finalist for several other awards, including the Prime Minister’s Literary Award.
Alice Bishop
ALICE BISHOP is a writer from Christmas Hills, Victoria. Her essay ‘Coppering‘ was shortlisted for the 2017 Horne Prize. Her first book—a collection of short fiction exploring Black Saturday and its aftermath—will be published with Text in 2019.