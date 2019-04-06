EPISODE #3
Alexis Wright / Raimond Gaita / Broede Carmody / Emma Marie Jones
ON THE SHOW
In the May episode of the Meanjin podcast, Jonathan Green welcomes two of Australia’s most loved writers: Alexis Wright and Raimond Gaita. Reflecting on Tracker and Romulus, My Father as well as their relationships to memoir, story-telling and the concepts of truth and humanity, Wright and Gaita lose themselves discussing the power and responsibility of the writer.
Poet Broede Carmody shows us where water runs in his poem ‘Petrichor’ (Meanjin Spring 2016).
And Melbourne-based writer Emma Marie Jones reads her short piece ‘Concealer’ (published on the Meanjin blog in April 2018) before discussing the art, intimacy and experimental possibilities of the memoir form with Tess Smurthwaite.
OUR GUESTS
Alexis Wright
ALEXIS WRIGHT is a member of the Waanyi nation of the southern highlands of the Gulf of Carpentaria. Her works of fiction and non-fiction include Carpentaria, which won the 2007 Miles Franklin Award, and Tracker, which won the 2018 Stella Prize. She has been appointed as the Boisbouvier Chair in Australian Literature at the University of Melbourne.
Raimond Gaita
RAIMOND GAITA is Professorial Fellow in The Faculty of Arts and The Melbourne Law School at the University of Melbourne and Professor Emeritus of Moral Philosophy at King’s College London. His books include: Romulus, My Father, A Common Humanity: Thinking About Love & Truth & Justice, The Philosopher’s Dog, After Romulus and as editor and contributor with Gerry Simpson, Who’s Afraid of International Law.
Broede Carmody
BROEDE CARMODY is a writer from north-east Victoria. He now lives in Melbourne and is a journalist for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald. In 2017 his first book of poetry Flat Exit was published by Cordite Books.
Emma Marie Jones
EMMA MARIE JONES is the author of Something To Be Tiptoed Around, a work of experimental memoir shortlisted for the Scribe Nonfiction Prize for Young Writers in 2015 and to be released by Grattan Street Press in 2018. She is a PhD candidate and teacher of Creative Writing at the University of Melbourne, and is currently working on her first novel.