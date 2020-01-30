EPISODE #8
Michael Mohammed Ahmad in conversation with Khalid Warsame, hosted by Sara Saleh
ON THE SHOW
In Meanjin’s Spring 2019 issue, we published a landmark essay by Michael Mohammed Ahmad entitled ‘Reading Malcolm X in Arab Australia’. In that same edition, Khalid Warsame wrote on memory, the body, sites of significance and the work of James Baldwin in his essay, ‘This Vast Conspiracy of Memory’. In this episode of the Meanjin podcast, you’ll hear Mohammed and Khalid discuss these two essays. This podcast was recorded at a launch event in Gleebooks in Sydney, hosted by Sara Saleh.