EPISODE #8

Michael Mohammed Ahmad in conversation with Khalid Warsame, hosted by Sara Saleh

    

 

 

ON THE SHOW

In Meanjin’s Spring 2019 issue, we published a landmark essay by Michael Mohammed Ahmad entitled ‘Reading Malcolm X in Arab Australia’. In that same edition, Khalid Warsame wrote on memory, the body, sites of significance and the work of James Baldwin in his essay, ‘This Vast Conspiracy of Memory’. In this episode of the Meanjin podcast, you’ll hear Mohammed and Khalid discuss these two essays. This podcast was recorded at a launch event in Gleebooks in Sydney, hosted by Sara Saleh.

 

 

OUR GUESTS

Michael Mohammed Ahmad

MICHAEL MOHAMMED AHMAD is the founding director of Sweatshop: Western Sydney Literacy Movement and the multi-award-winning author of The Tribe (Giramondo, 2014) and The Lebs (Hachette, 2018).

 

Khalid Warsame

KHALID WARSAME is a writer who lives in Melbourne. His essays, criticism and fiction have appeared in The Lifted Brow, Overland, The Big Issue, The Saturday Paper, Cordite Poetry Review, and LitHub.

Sara Saleh

SARA SALEH is an award-winning Arab-Australian human rights activist, writer and poet living and learning on Gadigal Land (Sydney).

 

                      

