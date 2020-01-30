EPISODE #7
Alison Croggon / Cher Tan / Prithvi Varatharajan / Matthew Lutton
ON THE SHOW
Poet, novelist and critic Alison Croggon and non-fiction writer and critic Cher Tan join Jonathan Green to discuss the nature of contemporary criticism in this episode of the Meanjin podcast. They explore the role and responsibility of the critic and tackle some of the challenges facing cultural critics today.
Next, poet Prithvi Varatharajan invites us on a tour of budding romance in his poem ‘Love Poem’ (published in our Summer 2018 edition).
Lastly, Jonathan Green speaks with Malthouse Theatre’s Artistic Director and CEO Matthew Lutton about the upcoming production of Cloudstreet adapted from Tim Winton’s beloved novel.