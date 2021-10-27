In this episode of the Meanjin Narratives Podcast, Chelsea Watego reads her landmark essay, ‘Always Bet on Black (Power)‘, from Meanjin’s Spring 2021 edition. Dr Watego speaks powerfully on the necessity of ‘walking away’ from colonial institutions and constructs, in order to find the truth of individual and collective power as an Indigenous Australian.
With thanks to 98.9 FM for recording and producing the audio.
THE READER
Chelsea Watego
Chelsea Watego (formerly Bond) is a Munanjahli and South Sea Islander woman and Professor of Indigenous Health at Queensland University of Technology’s School of Public Health and Social Work.