EPISODE #7
James Bradley – UNEARTHED: Last Days of the Anthropocene
The latest episode of the Meanjin Narratives podcast features writer James Bradley reading his major essay ‘UNEARTHED: Last Days of the Anthropocene’ from Meanjin’s Spring 2019 edition. This urgent exploration of the existential implications of climate change is a compelling listen, and an important call-to-action for us to remain realistic yet hopeful in reimagining what the end of the world as we know it might mean.
THE READER
James Bradley
James Bradley is a writer and critic. His books include the novels Wrack, The Resurrectionist, Clade, and The Penguin Book of the Ocean. His new novel, Ghost Species, will be published by Hamish Hamilton in 2020.