EPISODE #4

Michelle Cahill — Letter to Virginia Woolf

ON THE SHOW ‘We drive past the lap pool where I used to swim and I think of you, passing time at The Crossroads, chattering nonsense, the lucidity of prose. I could taste the unwritten words and drown in the warm air of evening.’ In episode 4 of the Meanjin Narratives podcast, Michelle Cahill reads her ‘Letter to Virginia Woolf’—a poetic reflection on life as a mother and writer, and the tensions that exist in between. This piece was first published in Meanjin’s Autumn 2015 edition.

SHOW NOTES

THE READER

Michelle Cahill

Michelle Cahill is a Sydney writer. Her collection Letter to Pessoa won the NSW Premier’s Literary Award for New Writing and was shortlisted in the Steele Rudd Award. She was shortlisted in the ABR Elizabeth Jolley Prize and won the KWS Hilary Mantel Short Story Prize. The Herring Lass is her most recent poetry collection. She is writing a novel.