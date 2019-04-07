The Best of New Writing in Australia

EPISODE #2

Shu-Ling Chua — Through the Looking Glass

ON THE SHOW In episode 2 of the Meanjin Narratives podcast, Shu-Ling Chua guides us through her journey of sexual awakening. ‘Through the Looking Glass’, published on the Meanjin blog in January 2018, is part memoir, part literary criticism. This thought-provoking, arresting piece incorporates the influence of formative texts upon the author’s relationship with her lover and ultimately, her own identity through the process of self-discovery and sexual exploration.

SHOW NOTES

THE READER

Shu-Ling Chua

Shu-Ling Chua is a writer of memoir and criticism, who focuses on sex, culture, femininity and growing up. Her work has appeared in Feminartsy, Peril Magazine and Scum Mag, among others. She is working on a collection of essays on coming of age as a young Asian-Australian woman and is a 2018 Wheeler Centre Hot Desk Fellow.