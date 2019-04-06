EPISODE #1
Omar Sakr — Any Percentage of a Heart Is Still A Heart
ON THE SHOW
In our first Meanjin Narratives episode, writer and poet Omar Sakr reads his remarkable essay ‘Any Percentage of a Heart Is Still A Heart‘ from Meanjin’s Autumn 2018 edition. In this piece, Sakr uses a conversation between himself and his cousin about his own bisexuality to frame a wider discussion about Australia’s controversial 2017 same-sex marriage postal survey. Sakr delves into the fallout of the survey on the LGBTQI community, his own status as a queer Arab-Australian man in Australia, and his complex relationship with western Sydney.
SHOW NOTES
THE READER
Omar Sakr
Omar Sakr is an Arab-Australian poet. Published in English, Arabic and Spanish, his poetry is featured in national and international journals. His debut collection, These Wild Houses, was shortlisted for the Judith Wright Calanthe award.