One of my earliest memories is in the kitchen at our house in West End. I am standing on a little stool making pesto with Mum. Plucking basil leaves from their stalks with great care and munching on toddler-sized fistfuls of pine nuts. There’s a photo that marks this occasion as the birth of Mum and Rosa’s World’s Best Pesto recipe. To this day, when Mum comes down to Melbourne to visit, we make a big batch for me to freeze and slowly chip away for the months that follow.