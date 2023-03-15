Meanjin

The Finest New Writing in Australia

Your account

Subscribe to Meanjin

Something Breathable

Tiia Kelly

Autumn 2023

Inspiration I: Diaphragm flattens

When I reflect on my childhood as a dancer, I think about holding my breath. I’d finish a routine with my palms outstretched to an imagined audience and look down to see my forearms, red with effort and lack of oxygen. I remember my dance teacher, compact and imposing, telling me I needed to breathe. But with my muscles tightened into an arabesque or caught in the momentum of a series of turns, I could never figure out how. Every intake of air felt like bracing for something, and I couldn’t breathe out until that something had safely passed.

\"\"

Dang, sorry.

This is only available to a Meanjin subscriber.

But we can fix that.

It\’s just $100 for a print subscription, $5 for a monthly digital subscription, and $50 for an annual digital subscription.

 

Memoir

Gardening at the End of the World
Hannah Ky McCann
Life of a Folk Devil
Michael Mohammed Ahmad
On Lived Experience
Danijel Malbasa
Beekeeping as an Act of Resistance
Bethany Patch

 

Have you thought about a Meanjin subscription?

Subscribe (for as little as $5 a month) and we can keep paying writers.

That means you can keep reading. Bargain.

Maybe sign up for our enews too. Prizes! Readings!

SUBSCRIBE