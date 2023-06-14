My Year as a Salaried Artist

Late in 2021, I attended a conference in Tarntanya (Adelaide) organised by a collective of thinkers called Reset Arts and Culture. I listened particularly closely to a panel about labour and the arts that was chaired by Vitalstatistix director Emma Webb. I’d been writing about these issues, and against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, discussions had taken on a new urgency.

As Alison Pennington and Ben Eltham wrote in their 2021 report Creativity in Crisis: