A Thought Train

A Thought TrainAnna WommatakimmiSpring 2023I’ve bought new headphones, Etta James has been a great comfort. She sings me home in the dry air and brings me into the kitchen to dance with my love; he brought back mud crab and rice for dinner. Dang, sorry.This is only available to a Meanjin subscriber.But we can fix that.It\’s just $100 for a print subscription, $5 for a monthly digital subscription, and $50 for an annual digital subscription.DIGITAL PRINTMemoir Black and White and In BetweenPhillip Bell To TasteRosa Flynn-Smith Holding Black Space and the Long Shadows of Racist TextsAli Gumillya Baker Anzac DayPhilip Morrissey