Will she see you at the protest?

Reviewed: The Sunbird, Sara Haddad, Australian Society of Authors

Each week, Nabila Yasmeen leaves the house with three items in her pockets: a stone, a key, a map. The stone was retrieved the day israel invaded her town as a little girl. The key will one day re-open the door to her seized childhood home. The map is one familiar to most Palestinians: our diminishing land over time, as the zionist entity annexed more and more to satiate its gluttonous and malevolent control.

Sara Haddad’s The Sunbird flits between the Decembers of 2023 and 1948, two significant timestamps tethered by Nabila’s accounts. Nabila Yasmeen was forced out of Palestine in 1948 and ended up in so-called Australia, where she now lives alone, tending to her garden’s bounty of Palestinian greens (parsley, purslane, sage, mint), Palestinian fruits (apricot, olive) and Palestinian flowers (poppies, cyclamen). She hangs laundry to dry, and enthusiastically discusses the origin of hummus or the sweetness of ma’moul with the local minimart clerk. Nabila’s housework, errands and encounters paint a quaint and generic life. Humble, but not lonely. A life of necessity. A utilitarian wardrobe where clothes are worn and washed on the same day, ready to be reused tomorrow. A garden where every herb serves a function and every function is seasonal. She enjoys nothing more than digging through hard rubbish. Her olive tree sits in a planter, pruned and maintained as bonsai to be picked up and taken with her if need be. Just like the key. Like the stone. Like the map.

Nabila’s hometown is not named in the story, perhaps the biggest indicator that her experience is not written to be particularly specific. Her story is an avatar for the common Palestinian experience, an introduction to anyone who might find themselves needing context clues to keep up with their Instagram feeds (or the CBD on a Sunday), eight months into a genocide. The Sunbird is a slim 91 pages and can easily be read in one sitting. That appears to have been the intention, with Haddad explaining in the book’s media release that it is ‘deliberately brief to counter the narrative that the Palestinian question is too complex’. Self published by Haddad—a years-long publishing practitioner—also in the interest of time, the book is made out to be someone’s entry point to the Palestinian struggle and hopefully, the bridgehead towards arguments for organising, direct action and armed resistance.

The Sunbird begins in 1948 and Nabila is at school, ready to learn. But her teacher is preoccupied—the United Nations has just passed Resolution 181 and says this much to the class, who stare back blankly. Indeed, the partition plan that disintegrated the british mandate is just slightly too technical for a room of five- and six-year-olds, and it’s here where the book deliberately reorients itself. No more talk of policy; let’s instead focus on the humanity at hand—that should get your attention. The following pages tell only of Nabila’s own life and observations as an elderly woman in so-called Australia, and then the story ends. Only after Haddad has secured the reader’s empathy towards our livelihood does she return to references of policy and fact, with a fifteen-page addendum that starts with the 1917 Balfour Declaration, moving chronologically until we arrive at 2024 in Gaza.

Haddad has written Nabila to be an exemplar for those who need it. A gentle woman who doesn’t trust the news (because of its omissions and words like ‘alleged’ and ‘apparent’). She wears her keffiyeh on the train, educating anyone who will listen. She goes to the protest each week, and through this tableau, teaches the unfamiliar and apprehensive reader exactly what they might expect from the rallies, right down to the three chants that the crowd often echoes on loop. When Nabila returns home that evening, she is spent, but comforted after having carried out her humanitarian duty. ‘Until next week’, she whispers to herself, and she hopes you will be there as well.

…