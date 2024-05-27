What I’m Reading

I need 300 wood.

I had so much wood in the first year and now it’s Year Three and I want another big barn, but I’ve got to water all my crops every day and I want to get to the bottom of the skull cavern. I also keep forgetting all the women have an exercise class on Tuesdays, so I can’t go see Robin OR Marnie, so now I need to quickly ride my horse back to my farm, get all my fishing gear, figure out which food gives me extra luck, and try and up that skill. I am so busy!!!

I’m on YouTube. The algorithm is showing me cosy gaming options, which pivots into ‘no-talk gameplay’, which pivots into ‘50 tricks you need to know when starting Stardew Valley’, and I save the video to watch later because I’m on the road and the map says there are 265 kilometres to go until we’re home.

I’m thinking about that recent essay on the poetics of video games that has a brief section about Stardew Valley. I think it is my favourite essay I’ve read, but probably only because I’m thinking about myself.

And all the god damn wood I need.

I close my eyes for a moment. It is more probable than not that Ms Tran was—

Uh oh.

Reread old text chains between friends. This time fourteen months ago we needed oat milk and toilet paper, and we all laugh-reacted a message about the dog doing something silly.

Then I reread the longer texts, the hard ones, even though I tell myself to stop.

A friend remarked, jokingly, you read it like you’re proud of how good your writing is.

I took that one with my chin up – because that’s probably true but yeah, I’m rereading a lot of old texts.

Checked on Reddit how to attach the big hook, but turns out that only works on the iridium fishing rod and I do not have enough iridium and I suck at fishing, but it’s the last board to complete for the community centre.

‘At Last’ by Etta James has just come onto shuffle and we’ve passed the exit for Gunning.

It is more probable than not that Ms Tran w—

Pulled a book out. I’ve been ‘reading’ Sanya Rushdi’s Hospital, but I haven’t finished it because it’s making too many things stir in my body, but I think I might understand its brilliance. I’ll sure pretend to people I do. There must have been something about it though, because I got myself a copy as soon as I could. But really, how long could it possibly take a supposed writer to read ONE novella?

I’ll get there, and I’ll read that other thing after that, and it is more probable than not that Ms Tra—

Check my emails and PetBarn is having ANOTHER sale, and I have a call with a potential therapist tomorrow midday, which she wrote as 12M. 12M? Weird. She isn’t as nice as her website with the translucent flower background made her out to be. Wait, she’s probably busy and anyway—

We’ve just passed the turn off for Collector.

It is more probable than not th­—

Have you ever read something that sticks to you like tar? Not that I have had tar stuck on me, but I’ll tell you I have.

Jonty tells me a story. He was skipping rocks at a river. When he came back up towards the picnic area, someone showed him a sign that there was aerial shooting going on and the whole area was closed. He commented, that’s why there were so many dead pigs on the road.

So, I read that too I think—

Convinced now I’ve seen that sign—

We like to read out license plates when we’re on a long drive. YI3PY4 is YEEPYAA!! Sort of a mix between Yoshi and Luigi. B04F38 is BOAAAA-FEEEEBBB. Laugh a little bit then stare at the clouds again—

Who out there could ever write down what the clouds are saying?

It is more probable than not.

How odd, to live inside such chances.

So many books on the to-read list. So many emails to check. So many different conversations to read. This person is not available this day. Which Airbnb looks better to you? Have you looked at the link I sent you? Have you paid rent?Looking forward to hearing from you soon. More from me on Monday.

Work in two days. The morning train is always at 8:13 am, and yet I forget. I know I’ll check it at least three more times before I get on that train.

Time to chop some more wood. 103 kilometres left till home. The clouds are gone now, but there’s the fog, there’s the full moon, there’s that letter, and that message, and that sentence, and the time before, and the time ahead, and all the road left in front of me, and so many seasons, and the YouTube video to watch later, and those same words, to be read, over and over again.

…

Huyen Hac Helen Tran is a writer living and working on Wangal Land. Her work can be found in Liminal Magazine, Sydney Review of Books, The Suburban Review, The Big Issue, Peril Magazine, and more. She is currently completing a Masters Degree in Literature and Creative Writing and is Associate Editor at Sydney Review of Books.