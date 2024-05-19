What I’m Reading

On Monday and Tuesday I’m reading in the high school classroom. I’m an integration aide. The students are putting information from complex graphs and spreadsheets made by large corporations into their own simple spreadsheets, which the teacher shows them, again, how to do, i.e. how to use Excel (then, failing that, he does it for them). After recess, a younger group of students are studying Medieval Europe. I’m reading about the Plague and the Crusades in dot points in a Powerpoint presentation on a student’s iPad. Reading is hard. I’m distracted by the student’s constant switching of tabs to various games, messaging apps, camera (to check his fringe’s fall), even the clock, where some more innovative students have invented a game with the stopwatch function, which involves tapping the ‘Lap’ button twice in quick succession to create a lap of as few milliseconds as possible. Anything less than ten ms. is good. Any app other than the one with the slightly difficult reading on it.

A teacher friend tells me about a meme where Slavoj Zizek sings the praises of AI’s dual role for student and teacher labour (essay writing; essay marking) as a freeing up of time for REAL LEARNING to begin. I’m surely mangling the meme which came to me down the whispered line of pub chatter. To mangle it further let me add that it makes me think of the more melancholic J.M. Keynes writing about the ‘Economic Possibilities for our Grandchildren’.

The strenuous purposeful money-makers may carry all of us along with them into the lap of economic abundance. But it will be those peoples, who can keep alive, and cultivate into a fuller perfection, the art of life itself and do not sell themselves for the means of life, who will be able to enjoy the abundance when it comes.

I don’t remember anything from year seven and eight except the dusty, gravelly campus of portable classrooms UP&GOs were piffed at for sport; groping and being groped; Mitchell bringing a watermelon to humanities and cutting it with a boomerang (which we referred to I believe as ‘aboriginal art’) purchased at Queen Vic Markets on an excursion; laughing hysterically at anything but the content of schoolwork; feeling lost in a swirl of new relations… On the walk home from school I would throw my Nokia as high into the sky as I could, trying to catch it on the way down but occasionally letting it crash into the soft grass of the football oval, boasting its capacity for survival. I didn’t read.

If REAL LEARNING happens anywhere but the classroom we go to to satisfy/disappoint our superego’s desire for approval, then why do I worry about the so-called literacy of these young students who will, in their disparate ways, be ‘fine’? Because when they enter the REAL WORLD of labour they think they desire, a suite of jobs most of which will be done with the assistance of AI, I worry they won’t know where REAL ABUNDANCE lives: human language.

Language is the pleasant and useful ordering of the undifferentiated soup of experience—like an iPad with no word processor. The erotics of language comes from this disciplinary function in relation to the soup of signs and symbols (cymbals?) beyond the page.

One of the best things I make is soup. Soup is easy and forgiving. I buy a chicken on Weds morning and put it in the pot with carrot, celery and onion. Scott and Charlene’s Wedding sing:

Wake up in the morning

I make scrambled eggs

And they’re immaculate

When I go to work

I lift heavy stuff

And it keeps me sharp

(‘Scrambled Eggs’)

I live an approximation of Keynes’ fifteen-hour work week, working as a researcher Wednesday to Friday (Wednesday-Sunday?) for the university, which if you squint is a life of leisure. But a life of leisure produces in many of us ‘dread’, partly caused by the absence of the ‘sharp[ening]’ labour our ancestors did. And of course, looking around, not squinting, there is much to dread.

I worry about the literacy of others because I am prone to worry. I like working two days in a high school because the students make me laugh (and this is REAL LEARNING, i.e. ‘abundance’) but when they don’t even open their books to try to write one possibly even awful sentence for me to read in an hour or two I feel my blood pressure go up, and on the tram home my head droops like a lily in the undifferentiated soup of public transport.

Sometimes I think of Car Seat Headrest singing:

It doesn’t have to be like this

It doesn’t have to be like this

It doesn’t have to be like this

Killer whales, killer whales

(‘Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales’)

What does he mean by ‘killer whales’, which seem to spring from the soup behind this drunken text? This, like many things I am reading and rereading by recalling, is the ‘abundance when it comes’. The shadow side of a song about becoming ‘such a negative person’, ‘empty as a car coasting downhill’ is a giant unknowable sea creature with teeth, a revenge on the sulking singer that gives him and his song life.

Grumpy with mythical teenagers, I come to you with this diatribe about finding the killer whale in the soup of the world. My blood pressure subsides into melancholy reflections on the future. I worry about literacy because it feels like something within my control, and because I want to gear myself and others toward abundance. Why not?

After work I get into bed and dip in and out of things. This is what I’m reading, killer whales: William Wordsworth, John Shaw Neilson, M.H. Abrams, Brian Castro, Sally Morgan, Severo Sarduy, Wang Xiaobo, Carl Jung, Manisha Anjali, Katherine Brabon, Federico Garcia Lorca, Tom Wolfe, Thomas Pynchon, Athenaze: Intro to Ancient Greek. Goodnight!

…

Gareth Morgan is the author of When a Punk Becomes a Spunk and Dear Eileen. He is co-director of Sick Leave.