What I’m Reading

She dives forward, her bat scraping past the crease before the ball knocks the stumps. The crowd sighs in relief — it is only the second over. You turn your attention back to Jessica Zhan Mei Yu’s debut novel But the Girl. There, Yu writes ‘when I was a teenager, I had thought there was nothing more embarrassing in the whole world than being a teenage girl.’ You glance back at the match. But these girls aren’t embarrassed, they are fierce, vying for their spot in the next game. They know exactly what they want to be and how to get there. Your younger self, a bundle of insecurity, slinks back into the shadows.

The unnamed protagonist Girl is intensely relatable — thinking about everything except the task at hand. She’s supposed to be working on her postcolonial novel at an artist residency in Scotland, but instead her mind wavers and wanders between her family’s history, her memories and her identity in the social world. Her thoughts come at you like doors thrown open, questions echoing like pistol shots. You half expect to see your journal entries when you turn the page. No wonder you are restless on the grass, afraid that an unsuspecting stranger will read the next passage before you do. Girl’s performance is yours: her scholarship smile for the panel, her choreographed replies for her peers, her silence for her family. Girl is cruel, airing out your dirty laundry like this. Girl is ungrateful; you’d kill for the opportunities she has. Girl needs a hug.

You flip the cassette of familiarity, and the B-side plays Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood. Satrapi threads her memoir of growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution through bold black and white drawings. You criss-cross between key historical events in a handful of frames, the minimalism of her drawings contrasting with the horrors of war they depict. You oscillate between carrying the heaviness of her memory, her inky black frames leaving puddles on your bedroom floor, and losing yourself in their absence. You bite your nails to the quick as Persepolis repeats, retraces and remembers the historical and the everyday. Whispers of ‘never forget’ curl around the pages, and then surprisingly, the protagonist’s childlike innocence makes you chuckle.

You are on the grass again, leaning against a tree stump, in your final semester of university. Soon enough, the sun is out and students trickle out of libraries, coffee shops and classrooms to find a spot on the lawn. You are in the final act of Laurinda, a coming-of-age story of your teenage dreams that merges the hierarchical high-school drama of Mean Girls with a Chilton-esque private school from Gilmore Girls. Fifteen-year-old Lucy Lam stumbles into Laurinda, quickly realising her prestigious school was designed to uphold the authority of those who built it first. You adore how the novel wrestles with the subtle cruelty of teenage girls: the flicker in facial expressions, the pretence of inclusion, the implicit power dynamics. The end is uplifting, where Pung gathers the loose threads like a birthday present. Laurinda allows you to live vicariously through Lucy’s journey of ultimately being proud of her upbringing and background. But the novel’s hopeful denouement is a sobering thought. A stinging reminder of an idealistic reality, one you had naively believed you would come close to in your teen years.

Post-graduation, in your first week at work, you notice a copy of Laurinda tucked under a teenage girl’s arm on the train. She chats animatedly with her friends, their sleek blonde ponytails bobbing and swaying as the train screeches along the tracks. It dawns on you that they are memorising quotes from the novel for their upcoming mid-term, and you imagine studying the novel for school, reading it when you were Lucy’s age. You purse your lips to hide your dopey grin; Pung’s success feels like your own.

You realise shame often sits closely alongside stories about teenage girls, watching them intently from the bleachers. Meanwhile, Holly Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder revels in the joy of being a teenage girl with a stubborn determination to solve an old murder case in her small town. Pippa Fitz-Amobi’s harmless school project sends you tumbling head-first into red herrings and an ever-growing list of suspects. You follow Pippa as she retraces the murder of schoolgirl Andie Bell five years prior through meticulous record logs, underground high school parties, old social media accounts, and endless eavesdropping. A dizzying whirlwind that outsmarts you with its final reveal.

You cannot stop reading stories about teenage girls, a dreamy, moody haze you somehow stumble back to. Maybe you are trying to find what you never read, maybe you are still frozen as one. You have grown up tip-toeing across the living room, afraid to wake the pictures fast asleep on the walls. Now, here is a world where characters are a tantrum of blades, conversations are stitched by an unsteady hand, plot lines are a medley of discordant notes. On the park bench, a gaggle of teenage girls huddle and cackle over a phone screen illuminated with blue texts. They do not notice the stares, the head-turns, the scowls on the passers-by. Arms draped over shoulders, their conversations are punctuated with gasps and shrieks, and you hope you never outgrow them.

Saanjana Kapoor is a recent Bachelor of Arts graduate from the University of Melbourne. Her writing has been published in Voiceworks, Island, The Suburban Review, Cordite and more. She is a recipient of a New Colombo Plan Scholarship by the Australian Government.