What I’m Reading

I never finished the ‘Purpose’ edition of the New Philosopher but would have loved to. You can only borrow magazines from the library for a week and unfortunately that was the very same week that everything we had put into the toilet came gushing out the shower hole, so, to be fair, a real distraction from reading. My writing is partly about how absurd being alive is, and so I hunt for anything that includes the pursuit of meaning-making. I also love everyday human suffering, yay! After all, isn’t so much of life having a shit staring up at you from your shower floor distracting you from your purpose? Out of respect, I will be re-borrowing.

Stories are quicksand. When I do not have a book I feel incomplete, and when I finish a story, I long to be back. Since becoming a mum, reading time has naturally shortened, except for Hairy Maclary, who is an absolute loose unit, you guys. The pleasure in reading is largely about the character for me, same with writing. They have to be an outcast, decidedly uncool to the people around them. Someone questioning their world. A hero but with no friends. Endearing but, you know, tragic. Maybe at times a little unhinged — that’s great too. And of course, some relatable human suffering. Blanche in Hannelore Cayre’s The Inheritors: wild, brazen, radical. Olga Tokarczuk’s Janina in Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead with her trust in the cosmos, her reverence for nature. Christina in Jenny Zhang’s Sour Heart, who breaks my heart. These outsiders are my kindred spirits who reassure me, a fellow loser, that after all that pain it’ll be okay … well, sometimes. I am so obsessed with people. What makes them do stuff. Their peculiar and boring bits. What worries them, their purpose. My new favourite person introduced themselves as ‘one of those rare chicks who loves lost trades’. I mean, there is a lot to uncover from that starting point. Second favourite, by the way, is the woman who would only birth under a Christmas tree. I look for books with a surreal world but a plot grounded in human adversity. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi—love and regret in a cafe where you can time travel. There’s No Such Thing as an Easy Job, Kikuko Tsumura—burnout from writing advice in cracker packets. The Memory Police, Yōko Ogawa—disappearance of objects, self, the rise of an authoritarian power. Anything Haruki Murakami: No matter how far you travel, you can never get away from yourself (After the Quake). Wouldn’t it be so nice to have a break though, Haruki?

My camera roll only has twenty three photos because I hate using my phone. The guy at the phone store with very wet hair couldn’t believe I only had three apps, photos of different ingrown hairs (mine, sometimes not mine) and no open tabs. When the computer wouldn’t load my details, he pretended he was doing some technical manoeuvring but I just saw him press refresh. Anyway, one of the twenty three photos is a picture from Zadie Smith’s ‘Words and Music’ in Grand Union. The line in particular that I love to look back on, trace my finger over the screen, is: Death converts everything to treasure, everything gets fixed in place so you can spray it in gold. I mean, come on, what a tribute to grief and glorification. You know how parts from books echo for the longest time? That’s the feeling I get with Catherine Lacey’s Pew but the entire book. And Lanny by Max Porter — it would be excellent to swim in those words all tormented and wiggly. Sylvia Plath’s Mary Ventura and the Ninth Kingdom continues to haunt me in a way like being submerged under murky water and I love it. My body aches remembering Heaven by Mieko Kawakami and I need a cry and a shower. Danez Smith, Black Movie, shattering, sparkling, devastating.

I am always reading something by David Sedaris. Reading and wishing to be hit across the head to sustain substantial memory loss so that I can read again as if for the first time. What a master. But there is no way, bludgeoning to the back of the skull or not, that I could erase the teenage girl with the fake British accent, the Romanian curses, Ronda’s quick email. I just finished Shalom Auslander’s Mother for Dinner, which totally had me. I can never immerse myself in something that is entirely serious, because that is unrepresentative of what it means to be a person. There has to be that point of humanity that you connect to, but also always comedy: observational, slightly sardonic, satirical, absurd. Shalom Auslander talks about this:

Humour and laughter is saying ‘We are not all that great, we are pretty silly’, whereas tragedy tries to make us all noble, which we are not. We are all laughable, and I find great comfort in that. It probably makes for a better future if we understand we are all just a bunch of assholes, and that’s funny.

The last book I bought was Noam Chomsky’s A New World in our Hearts. Me writing this is kind of like how I carried around any Jean-Paul Sartre book at university but never read it. And wore a beret, Jesus Christ. I will read this book though, definitely. After pretending to be a dog for thirteen hours straight at my son’s request. Capitalism and other oppressive systems and structures that are ultimately detrimental to the human spirit, capacity and experience—I like to read about this. I like putting it in my writing too, but behind other stuff, like hating your job but not leaving because you’re tethered to insurmountable debt, so just watching your sadness away with something like Real Housewives of New Jersey(the best one) and escaping reality in subreddits: ‘ummmm sorrryyyy but did we watch the same fkn season????? Tre has been nothing but her authentic self imo she even went to JAIL on the show???!?!?!????’

What I really should be reading is some sort of self-help book, like: how to stop nervously sweating everywhere and through everything while socialising and being alive. Maybe Brené Brown? Though a whole self-help book is quite the commitment. I find thinking about black holes a far more effective and efficient way for eliminating any concentration on the self. Other people have mantras or mindfulness like ‘notice three things in the room’ — I just think about the fiery end of the universe and get on with my day, somewhat sedated by the inevitability of my own insignificant death.

…

Caitlin Farrugia is a dark comedy writer fascinated by people’s choices, behaviours and everyday suffering, as well as intergenerational everything and absurdism. Her work is always about people and their ordinary experiences that are often mundane but relatable. Mostly everything is funny, mostly everything is sad. Caitlin’s debut collection of short stories Search Histories was published by Vagabond Press.

You can find her at www.caitlinfarrugia.com.

Image: Caitlin Farrugia, by Michael Jones