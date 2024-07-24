What I’m Reading

‘To educate the masses politically is to try, relentlessly and passionately. To teach them that everything depends on them.’

– Frantz Fanon, The Wretched of the Earth

…

‘There are ‘designated areas’, says the Jewish settler’, notes Raja Shehadeh in the last chapter of his book, Palestinian Walks. In this final chapter, ‘An imagined Sarha’, the author himself, the novel’s narrator from beginning to end, tussles, tusks and teeth, with this character.

Straight into the ground, into matters of territory, the two dig. The contrast between their mental-map of the region, stark as melon-flesh and melon-rind.

His opponent takes an all-too-familiar approach. Whole villages have been left alone, he boasts—pastures of generous dimensions. All that’s been altered, as far as he’s concerned, needed altering.

He suggests Shehadeh’s community frolic among the space they actually own.

Go garden, go pray, go chant, and sing-song and politic in the wild. All-too-familiar, this rhetoric: these zones are all that’s remnant of Palestine, and the only place Palestinian culture belongs.

‘Would you like to smoke with me?’ the settler slurs, extending his opiated water-pipe to Shehadeh as a peace offering.

By all appearances, this man is at peace; ‘indulging’ in his ‘private little enclave’; his gun loosely slung; ‘kind, intelligent eyes’ confident in his ‘authority’.

The book recounts seven of the most spiritually taxing Sarhas the former defence lawyer, with a decade’s experience securing Certificates of Registration for Palestinian families, has taken through his homelands. To Sarha is to roam ‘without restraint, to go where the spirit takes you.’

In total, the Sarhas span 26 years. 26 years of aggressive gentrification and stratification, erasure and wildlife displacement. Each knocked me down and built me anew.

When the conversation resumes, the settler, mounts on, builds up, from prejudiced foundations. Insinuates that the tantrums Palestinians throw in the name of ‘freedom’ only renew the cycle of squalor. The country has changed—the land they once occupied is no longer theirs, and Shehadeh, a lawyer who specialises in defending Palestinian properties, should be ashamed of himself for profiting from their grief and denial.

The essence of social cohesion, he implies, is less public preoccupation with politics. The average citizen doesn’t have the background or the training necessary to engage in nuanced debate. Why add to their mental load?

Politics is best conducted in official and confidential settings by elected officials, informed only by official texts.

Architecture that lends such specificity ensures peace. Social division improves society.

Israeli architecture divides, not to conquer, but to peacekeep.

Office blocks for admin. Campuses for upskilling. Museums for blood samples. Stadiums for sport. Hills for Israeli cattle. Domains need not overlap. Except to strengthen the Nation-State.

Palestinians have ample land to manipulate. They fail, because they refuse to segregate. This failure fruits suffering.

Birds bunched like grapes on the riverbed stretch their torqued legs as the settler’s TED talk ends.

Prominent anti-colonial theorists of the 50s/60s were quick to observe that colonial settlements far and wide shared one thing in common. All were highly-structured.

Frantz Fanon, who published The Wretched of the Earth posthumously in 1961, dubbed colonial society ‘a world of compartments.’

The dialogue in this chapter, though hypothetical, is a convincing replica of every single debate I’ve had, and am having, with colonisers about my own Indigeneity.

As a First Nations person in Australia, most objections raised to me have not concerned the purity of my background, but instead challenged my public expression—they are not-so-sneaky attempts to confine my free speech to surveilled spaces.

‘There’s a high tea on Sorry Day next week—you’ll be sat with ‘like-minded’ peers, I’m sure—save your opinions for them.’

As if it’s any consolation, I was assured, the irritant is not my identity. The irritant is politics itself. It’s just a pity my identity is so potently doped with politics. Any restrictions applying to political activity exclude me and my mob by proxy.

Hypothetical or not, this chapter might be the best summary of the psychological warfare inherent to settler-colonial invasion that I’ve read in my lifetime.

…

My first taste of Palestinian Walks was hurried, but successfully embittering. In the second chapter, ‘The Albina Case’, Shehadeh describes a Sarha through Ramallah, after learning of the Jewish Regional Council’s ‘two-billion dollar’ plan to urbanise the hills of his childhood.

This scheme, to squish 80,000 newcomers into ‘settlement blocs’, pave roads at ‘a rate of 150 kilometres a year’, would isolate Palestinians from water-wells and markets. Would split friendship groups up. Send best friends to different schools.

Its commencement depended on limiting the perimeters of Palestinian plots and on criminalising ‘undesirable’ Palestinian expansion; with potential to divide the ‘Greater Land of Israel’.

When I read this passage, I felt bitter and little else. See, I’m not much of a multitasker. And it’s as hard to retain nuance as it is to read in general, when being interrogated by security.

‘Are you a resident here?’ the guard repeated, louder.

He shut Shehadeh’s book, forcing me to look up from the encampment’s ‘reception desk’—a table draped in a bright red shawl.

He gestured vaguely at the wildflowering of tents across the university lawns. The campus encampment, in solidarity with Palestine.

No tents zipped, no tent curtains drawn. All lined with swags, world maps splayed open on boogie boards, Scrabble games in progress. But all eerily quiet.

Once several security guards had sprint past in the background, it finally clicked. Wherever the student movement were going— whatever stunt they were pulling—the uni was deploying all its forces to quash it.

‘Uh…I’m just—’

standing guard

studying the architecture

‘Just heading home.’

an innocent bystander

I giggled nervously, ‘It’s sort of peaceful—without them, I mean—all their ruckus.’

His expression remained inscrutable. No real trace of trust.

‘I don’t know anyone involved. I don’t know where they’ve gone either. I just saw the place was empty and got curious.’

At last, his body went slack. He flopped two bulky palms on my shoulders and said,

‘Don’t worry. We have them cornered.’

…

The following day, after a night spent brooding on my cowardice, I returned to the camp and to their book stalls. Somewhat hooked by Shehadeh. Mostly, to make myself feel moral again.

Behind the till was a good friend—a friend whose kind, intelligent eyes made me feel that much guiltier. She was bag-eyed, knackered, after debating a security guard—a clone of the man I’d encountered the day before.

‘I’m all for democracy, but why here? There are legal protest zones. Just rent Parliament steps like you usually do. You claim to be a movement for student rights, yes? All you’ve done so far is bullied students off their lawns.

They pay good money to access these facilities.

They’ve gotta walk all the way around your circus just to get to their lectures.

Where are they supposed to study now? Aren’t you just making it harder for students to learn?’

‘Turn around!’, she scoffed.

‘That hall behind you can fit hundreds in it. Right now, all those seats are empty!

We’ve had more students express their support than file complaints.

And I’ve had several students come back to the stall and report that they’ve learned more from the books we’ve provided than they have all semester in their classes.’

Spotting me suddenly, she waved him away and composed herself, wiping the sweat from her upper lip and flushed cheeks with her shirt. She loosened her keffiyeh. She fanned her neck.

‘Long time no see! Thought you’d be at the protest yesterday? You clicked ‘going’ on Facebook.’

I always click ‘going’ on Facebook.

‘Had a class clash—sorry.’

‘No worries’, she smiled, ‘There’s a second demonstration planned for later this week. Space on the list for more speakers…if you’re up to it?’

I wound my hands in the table’s red cloak, tugging at it.

‘I…can’t…It’s grind season, you know?’

…

A few days after the protest I politely declined, my rebellious friend and I were reunited in the uni cafeteria. Shehadeh’s book, the copy she’d sold me, full of dog-ears, annotated with invisible ink.

‘Thoughts, feelings?’ she asked of the pages, looming over my shoulder like a teacher.

‘I’m a hypocrite’, I replied.

‘Come again?’

Deep breath.

‘I could’ve spoken at the protest. I had time, and I had nothing in my calendar.’

Her jaw dropped open in bewilderment, ‘So…why didn’t you?’

‘Because I’m not as radical as I used to be. Because I’m scared of taking up space and standing in the limelight. Because I don’t want to overstate my expertise.

I can’t claim any personal connection to Palestine. I haven’t climbed its hills.

I can count on one hand the Palestinian authors I’ve read.’

The way she sighed, weary of ambivalence. Weary from her shift at the encampment, all day reaching out to inspire kids wearing blindfolds, kids with their fingers in their ears.

‘I know that you feel your knowledge of Palestine is sparse’, she sighed

‘But at least speak to your own indigeneity. You want to make space for Palestinian writers? Get up there and quote them.

Take advantage of this stage while it exists. We’re out here in thermal undies! For weeks we’ve camped in this frost to prolong the life of this platform!’

As she spoke, her tone grew confident, her eyes narrowed with resolve.

‘What we’ve built as a student body, it’s not just about Palestine. Our occupation—it’s proof that campus is political.

It is proof: That all students—in humanities, studying medicine and coding and architecture and patisserie, whatever—need political schooling. Because politics are emergent and relevant everywhere.’

She placed her palms over mine and forced the book closed.

‘Ceasefire or not, the occupation continues. Understand?’

I bowed my head. Folded both shoulders in.

‘We have a right to organise and educate, wherever we please.’

…

This year, and for Palestine in particular, I have lagged in my learning and have not shown up in the manner I know I can.

As conflict escalated, and masses were displaced, simply ‘being’ First Nations did not make me a savant. It did not make me a more effective advocate. On the contrary—I’ve been a mouse, much too comfortable in the shadows.

Reading Palestinian Walks sent me down a path of greater resistance.

I still call myself an advocate, because I understand now that advocacy is a commitment to lifelong learning.

…

To end his memoir, Shehadeh straws what he can of the settler’s leftover pruned hash.

He takes stock of the many pounds of wildflowers around him. Wondering, I’d imagine, how the weight of them collectively would scale against the weight of persecuted people depending on him.

Trusting him to amplify their words.

Wildflowers, loyal to Palestinians in transit. Committed to weary travelers like Shehadeh.

A wild bed to camp in, after a long Sarha.

…

Tyberius Larking is a queer and Indigenous student at the University of Adelaide, who works and learns on unceded Kaurna country. You can find their work published in Voiceworks, Groundswell, Right Now, Common Ground, and Cordite Poetry Review.

