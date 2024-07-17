What I’m Reading

I read Nevada by Imogen Binnie for the first time in 2020. The plague year was in full swing – I was sitting at my bed-desk and adjusting to working from home as a government survey-taker, calling mostly housewives with perversely leading questions about policing. Freed from the panopticon of the office, I wanted something to rest my eyes on while I worked. Originally published in 2013, I’d heard Nevada feted as the watershed of the modern ‘trans novel’, which was then just coming into popular currency. As far as I was concerned, I was a cis man looking for ‘insight’ into the many trans people who’d floated into my life over the years and become my closest contacts. This reflected, I was sure, no strong felt affinity or longing on my part. I worked through it fast – I believe in a single shift – on the desktop .epub reader which I kept windowed alongside my work script. I didn’t really give it my full attention, if I’m being honest. I didn’t pay anything much attention in those days. Attention felt almost dangerous.

I remember feeling like I was supposed to sympathise with the protagonist, Maria – a trans woman who tries to dispel an ambient sense of dissociation from her life by ‘borrow-stealing’ her cis girlfriend’s car and driving it across the country – but being unconvinced. Her narrative voice struck me as grating, simultaneously arrogant and self-effacing in a way I assumed the author intended as charismatic, and I registered her essayistic circling on the topic of transness as the book’s attempt at edification of a cis audience. I felt condescended-to. In the climax of the book, Maria tries and fails to counsel a Walmart cashier, James, who she believes is a repressed trans woman; on a long drive, she alienates him with monologuing on her favourite subject until he steals her heroin and ditches her. I didn’t blame him. I logged it as three stars on Goodreads and moved on.

Transness is unique among the identity categories singled out as objects of scrutiny by the publishing industry in that transition is a biographical event rather than a born given. Many of us engage with trans literature believing ourselves to be spectators before we ever recognise ourselves in the spectated. I read Nevada again this year, in one of the Picador editions kept seemingly eternally on the featured table at Paperback Bookshop by some good angel, and was struck by it as a perfect rebuttal of the way I was trying to use it. Having been written before the present epoch of trans hypervisibility, it also strikes one as a book oddly clued-in about its own impending historicity. It is a novel of trans life. But more significantly, it’s a book fraught with estrangement both from that spectacularised purpose and from its own imminent place in the literary ‘tradition’ that people often credit it with birthing.

The ‘trans novel’ as it flourished in the 2010s has its oppositional roots in the ‘gender novel’, a genre defined by Casey Plett as social-realist ‘books about Gender with a capital G’ – think Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides. These ‘gender novels’, definitionally written by cis authors, consider trans people from without as an object for self-congratulatory liberal ‘empathy’. They have nothing much to say about transness and say it at great length. Their trans protagonists, Plett glosses, are always lonely paragons of virtue, defined primarily by their plodding goodness against a brutal, cissexist world: ‘Disney heroes,’ if Disney heroes were constantly being raped. Nevada, in contrast, was written and published in a tight scene of trans creatives who were responding to this dissatisfaction, but mostly being read by each other. This makes its retrospective installation among the more consciously ambassadorial Detransition, Babys of the now such an odd fit. These more modern, popularly-distributed and intentionally-written works chart a path between ‘unvarnished trans experience’ – which, on some level, the authors know is the primary interest of their publishers – and accessibility to a cis audience. Nevada, notably, doesn’t.

What my first reading had right is that Maria is basically awful, and kind of a bore. Binnie doesn’t want you to want to hang out with her. Maria motivates her sudden flight from her life in New York City, which hurts multiple people, on little more than a feeling of exceptionalism as a perennially-wronged trans woman. Despite having vague punk-artistic dreams, Maria’s LiveJournal blog about her transition is her life’s only halfway success. She comes back to it multiple times in the novel with a mixture of pride and affected diminution. This is Maria in a microcosm. She continually minimises her transness with ironic distance, insisting and insisting to us that she’s ‘over’ it. (‘Whatever,’ she says of her transition, ‘it was a Very Special Episode.’) She then proceeds to yap on about it all novel to us and anyone who will listen, at tiresome length. One of her few moments of self-honesty comes late in the book, when she counts up the things she’s truly good at and can find only one: ‘being trans.’

For Maria, transition is both a tedious pain in the ass and an endlessly fascinating spectacle of the self: the only valid coin life has told her she has. This is the paradox of minority identity in an age where capitalism depends on fetishised categories of difference both as marketable injections of novelty and to intensify rifts among the exploited. Such socially-invested categories of difference face their bearers from without as a ‘gimmick’ – in Sianne Ngai’s definition, a device that works ‘too hard’ and ‘too little’ at the same time. Nevada is such a popular book among cis readers in part because, in her endless self-exegesis, Maria’s ‘gimmick’ felicitously becomes the book’s, even as it devours her inside out.

In the publishing world, ‘trans literature’ has ossified into both a marketing category and a ‘genre’; in the world of government arts funding, trans writers are an especially ‘voice-y’ (i.e. reifiable) ‘voice’ in the rich tapestry of democracy. This has had the effect of turning ‘trans literature’, at least as recognised and promoted by major movers, into something of an autofiction mill. This is not to say that trans people don’t find ample creative material in transition – we do. Nor is this to say that cis people shouldn’t read writing by trans people about transition – please. But look: this year, the City of Melbourne thoughtfully added a guest category to their Lord Mayor’s Creative Writing Awards targeting trans and gender diverse writers. The bracket allows for fiction and poetry, but ‘expects’ (requires) that this work ‘thematically explore the transgender/gender diverse experience’. If trans and gender diverse ‘voices’, as the maudlin promotional copy declares, ‘deserve to be heard’, then shouldn’t they be sponsored for their own sake, not for what they can bring a normative public of their ‘experience’?

Trans people ought to be amplified in writing about whatever they wish to. They already do, and have done, for a long time. I have recently been reading and enjoying: Serious Weakness by Porpentine Charity Heartscape; School by Isabel Pabán Freed; Darryl by Jackie Ess; What About The Rest of Your Life by Sung Yim; the prose work of Vivian Blaxell; the poetry of Brayden Gilmartin, Josie/Jocelyn Suzanne, Nora Collen Fulton and Kay Gabriel; the short stories of Garielle Lutz, Katherine Packert Burke, Grace Byron, and Edith Mina Lyre – and the poetry and essays of Callie Gardner and Bridget Erin Flack, whose voices live on in power.

Amelia C. Winter is a writer of fiction and poetry living in Naarm. Her work has been featured in Cordite Poetry Review and X-R-A-Y Lit Mag. Her short fiction – variously about the concept of transgender narrative, internet fetish art and primitive cinematography – is available on her website, ameliacwinter.com.