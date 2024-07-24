The Novel Self

Reviewed: Max, Avi Duckor-Jones, Affirm Press

Another queer coming-out novel! Yes, we have all heard the lament. Is this really all we have to write about? To be fair, the coming-out novel has little of the novelty it once did—it’s now a genre awash with conventions, tropes and expectations. But why this insistence that we must somehow move past it? It was only 25 years ago, in a November issue of Christopher Street, that Felice Picano (The Lure, Like People in History) proposed to Michael Denney (future editor of Stonewall Inn Publishing) that the reason gay writing had a future was precisely because of this burgeoning genre. ‘My feeling’, he declared, ‘is that the whole “coming out” idea as a metaphor is so strong and so variable—it’s like Sophocles’ “Know Yourself”—[that] it can support a huge amount of fictional and non-fictional work…’ Now with the coming-out novel so common as to be cliché, we arrive at Avi Duckor-Jones’ Max, in many ways a typical vision of the coming-out novel and a strong argument for its continued relevance.

Preparing for his final day of high school, we’re introduced to Max. Almost immediately, we’re made privy to the deep-seated confusion which seems to gnaw away at the boy. Max is struggling with a queer lust that grows stronger by the day, trying to make sense of what his future may look like without the sturdy—if constricting—structures of high school. Though this may have all the ingredients of typical young adult fiction, Duckor-Jones’ frankness—particularly when navigating Max’s suffocating and at times genuinely violent self-loathing, as well as the book’s lucid (if muted) eroticism—make for a more steadfastly literary affair. These elements may read as tame in comparison to the barbed provocations of writers like Dennis Cooper, but it is a testament to Duckor-Jones’ vivid prose that these jagged rendering of Max’s angst do, at times, bring Cooper’s work to mind. Max is a boy at war with his body, distrustful of impulses that he cannot make sense of, confused by the feelings and sensations which seem to arise in him, often in spite of intention. The book’s tactile language, always attenuated to the minutiae of the body, turns what could be rote melodrama into painful self-interrogation.

These self-interrogations revolve around the dilemma of many who find themselves at the precipice of adulthood: who am I becoming? Max frequently describes an external self that others see and know, a respectable young man his parents and friends can be proud of, contrasted with the dirty, unsalvageable soul he believes lies underneath. After partaking in his first drunk and shame-fuelled sexual encounter with an older man—one where the lines of consent are clearly crossed—he retreats into himself, this inherent uncleanliness confirmed.

To pull himself out of this slump, Max embarks on a trip to New York City to reconnect with his biological mother, in the process staying with his camp gay uncle-in-law, Busby (a character with clear echoes of Sutherland, the iconic queen in Andrew Holleran’s classic Dancer from the Dance). This journey is in essence an attempt by Max to work out where this unclean soul was created, and if it can be healed. Later, with his best friend Fletch, he visits his biological father on the New Zealand coast, hoping for the same thing.

Though at times these encounters can border on pat—one senses relatively early on where they will lead—there is undeniable pleasure in reading a book which explicitly dramatises this search for the self (as Eleanor Catton, author of Birnam Wood, has stated: ‘The moral development of people in plotted novels where people make choices is fascinating and important’.). In his parents Max does not find answers, but rather, more questions. The lack of any clean, definitive resolution is the point.

Throughout the book, Duckor-Jones returns to a simple but effective image: cliffs in water. In recurring chapters that resemble prose poems, he writes about these looming rocks—sometimes the victim of harsh winds and wet weather, other times intruded upon by boats, birds and people. We discover early on that these are rocks that Max dreams about (and also paints). Like Max, they are worn down and changed by that which surrounds them. They often look different because of this, sometimes so different as to appear completely unrecognisable as the novel progresses. But always, they remain. This is ultimately Duckor-Jones’ central conceit—that the self is an immovable but ever-changing object—Max’s arc one of accepting, and eventually embracing, this stark contradiction. For in Max, this is perhaps the closest one can ever come to answering the age-old question, and a question which the coming-out novel is uniquely suited to asking: what is the self?

Luke McCarthy is a filmmaker, writer and critic based in Naarm.