Sovereign Words, Sovereign Worlds

Reviewed: Always Will Be, Mykaela Saunders, UQP

Always Will Be is a strikingly creative collection of short stories by Koori/Goori and Lebanese writer Mykaela Saunders in which she evokes a range of speculative futures for her ancestral community of the Tweed, centring Indigenous sovereignty and temporalities. As editor of the acclaimed anthology This All Come Back Now, Saunders is well-versed in the insurgent potential of speculative Indigenous fiction in reclaiming the narratives of multiverses, slipstreams and time travelling as legitimately Indigenous ways of knowing and being.

By putting the focus on Indigenous life and living, Saunders shatters settler-colonial fabrications that relegate Indigenous peoples to the margins of their own narratives. The collection of stories spans climate apocalypses, technological uprisings and cosmic voyages, yet remains deeply rooted in Bundjalung histories and connections to Country. Carrying the reader through multi-worlds as kindred beings connected across swathes of time, the book offers an intricate portrayal of Indigenous survivance through stories of persistence, resistance and continuance. A powerful rendition of this is depicted in the opening story ‘Taking Our Time’, where a community’s mission to toss clocks and timepieces into the river becomes a profound act of reclaiming Indigenous temporality from the tyranny of capitalist-colonial time. Here, Saunders’s thoughtful portrayal of Indigenous relationships to time resonates with scholar Ambelin Kwaymullina’s observation that ‘notions of time travel, astral projection, speaking the languages of animals or trees—are part of Indigenous cultures’, even as such knowledge is often dismissed as myth or metaphor. Equally riveting are the protagonists, who charge through each of the stories, and are layered with complex sensibilities and resolve—unlike the abridged, desultory depictions of Indigenous life in much western non-Indigenous literature.

While also deeply subversive, Saunders’s prose is rich with sensory detail and evocative imagery, envisioning not just the physical contours of plural worlds but also their spiritual and emotional resonances. In one particularly haunting passage from ‘River Story’, Saunders describes a mother’s death as a cosmic reunification; she ‘pings through stars and molecules and black holes and atoms’ to the ‘point of ultimate singularity where divisions between past, present and future collapse into one preternatural state of fluid existence’. Through allegory and fantasy, Saunders thus deftly weaves together varied forms of storytelling in an innovative genre-bending approach that blurs the boundaries between speculation and reality while insisting on the legitimacy and percipience of Indigenous ways of knowing. Particularly striking is the story ‘Our Future in the Stars’ where Saunders directly confronts the knotted realities of asserting sovereignty in a (post)colonial context when two lovers contemplate leaving a dying Earth. Their anguish is distilled into searing lines such as ‘Exodus is the ultimate betrayal. Staying is exile, and suicide’.

Across the collection, Saunders seems keenly aware of the importance of not perpetuating colonial narratives or hollowing out Indigenous knowledges of their vital context. Her stories resist simplistic utopias and insist on creating worlds where characters navigate meandering questions of trauma and responsibility towards cultural survival. Each of the stories centres Goori sovereignty in an imagined future world by recovering a vision of Indigenous continuance and creativity that is both ancient and eternally new.

Insisting on themes of Indigenous survivance and the subversion of colonial space-time, Saunders’s narratives collapse the past, present and future into a multidimensional cosmos where the borders between real/fantasy and mythic/mundane are endlessly permeable. Ultimately, Always Will Be weaves visions of unruly dreamscapes that insist on a powerful assertion of creative sovereignty while inviting readers to reimagine the boundaries of Indigenous literature.

Sulagna Basu is a PhD candidate in government and international relations at the University of Sydney, Australia. She previously studied computer science and international relations and is currently undertaking doctoral research with a particular interest in gender, race and technology.