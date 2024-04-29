Sex, art and capital

Reviewed: The Work, Bri Lee, Allen & Unwin

One of the compelling things about reading horror is the simultaneous push-pull sensation; to be drawn in and repulsed at the same time. This is what it feels like to read Bri Lee’s debut novel, The Work. Here, the horrors on display are the hideousness of capitalism’s corrupting effect on art and the moral compromises made in the name of ambition.

The boy-meets-girl story follows Pat and Lally: he’s a country boy chasing his aspirations as an art dealer in Sydney, while she’s a thirty-something gallery owner in New York with a penchant for benefiting from the men in her life who ‘brought her so much pain and so much capital’. After meeting in New York, the narrative alternates between Pat and Lally’s perspectives as they navigate the challenges of a long-distance romance amid their budding careers. They are not artists, but they are eager to inject themselves into art’s circulation as a commodity, to profit from it in both wealth and status.

It’s a relief to read something dubbed a ‘millennial novel’ that isn’t sad. Lee’s characters do not languish or wallow in self-loathing for long. They know what they desire and they are ready to do what it takes to get it. Lally in particular is a woman who wants. She’s unapologetic about her sexual appetite, ruthless ambition and commercial savvy in a very 2010 manner—she’s daring you to judge her for it, ready to retort that wealthy white men have done so for decades, so why shouldn’t she?

The spectacle of reaching for more is both enthralling and repulsive. Leftist readers and art romantics may grimace at the compromises and political pragmatism that accompanies what it takes to become successful in the Art World on display in The Work, but that’s exactly what makes it hard to look away. Where Lee’s writing is most compelling is in its observation of the mental gymnastics required to morally justify one’s intemperate ambitions—her characters are experts at rationalising questionable choices in the intoxicating chase for recognition and influence. That’s the real horror.

If there was a list of unlikable characters in literature, Lally goes above and beyond. She is not simply annoying, but more deeply problematic. It’s in the ease with which she weaponises her gender and power in the opening pages, her derision toward ‘amateur’ (read: not commercially viable) art, and her smugness about her self-appointed role as gatekeeper—sorry, supporter—of marginalised emerging artists. Although this is ripe ground for biting political commentary, The Work ultimately lacks the level of meaningful subversion required to take it from amused observations to incisive satire. The characters with potential to offer a countervailing force, such as Lally’s disgruntled assistant Leah and Pat’s wry sister Beck, are respectively two-dimensional and rushed, serving as not much more than a gentle nudge where they could offer a more dynamic antithesis. Instead Lee provides a sympathetic portrayal of characters desperate to drink from capital’s corruptible fountain. In this way, characters and readers are both let off the hook.

But much like how pleasure can be derived from hate-watching the wealthy heave their guts in Triangle of Sadness,there’s a certain joy to be had in observing Lally and Pat seek to climb the capitalist ladder and suffer for it. Yet their come-uppance is unsatisfyingly short-lived: just as Lally starts to face her reckoning, and as Pat begins to develop some semblance of class consciousness, the novel wraps up, nice and neat, happily ever after.

While The Work seeks to explore the political economy of selling art, it is in and of itself ironically a work of artistic commerciality. The romance may be underwhelming and the satire lacklustre, but Lee’s savvy is on display not only in the digestible prose but in the calculated precision that makes the novel so marketable. Through its big themes—sex, money, power, art—it seems to turn on a formula, propelling the reader through it quickly while offering that bit of intellectual stimulation, then topped off with a tidy romantic payoff for validation. In the end, The Work gives readers just enough political commentary to capitalise on anti-capitalist sentiment without having to do much of, well, the work.

…

Samantha Floreani is a digital rights activist and writer. Their writing explores technology, power and social norms, and has been published in Overland, Kill Your Darlings, The Guardian and elsewhere.