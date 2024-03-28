Private desires, collective dispossession

I was in the middle of Yumna Kassab’s Politica when I had lunch with a friend. What had he been reading? The Iliad. His anger and disgust were palpable—he’d loved The Odyssey but Homer’s epic poem about the Trojan war left him sick. Hostages, revenge, relentless carnage. Wave after wave of bloody violence.

We talked about how reading almost anything at the moment has taken on a new meaning, while Gaza and its people are being destroyed before our eyes. Narratives about war feel especially impossible, like they were written for now and only now. Our discussion made me think about what fiction can and can’t do in times of war, when we’re searching for ways to make meaning out of absolute senselessness.

Yumna Kassab’s fifth book Politica is set during an unnamed conflict in the Middle East that seems to span decades, although the explicit timeframe is unclear. Built through a varied mosaic of people living through turmoil—Salma, Yasmeen, Jamal, Amira, Abu Bakr and many more—the novel documents their responses, thoughts and choices: to flee or to stay; to leave their husbands; to search for answers in the past; to ignore it.

One of the best things about Kassab’s writing is that she’s not constrained by the idea of the novel as a meaty form that follows only one or two characters closely. Instead, Politica cuts to the heart of dozens of little stories that could be separate works of microfiction—often just one or two pages long—but together, weave a complex whole. There are teenagers who realise an invasion might get them out of school, lovers whose plans go askew among bombs and falling ash. Sometimes a character is just ‘she’ or ‘you’. Many appear only once. But they are all connected by the ‘collective dispossession’ one character refers to, which stalks their dreams and splinters their futures.

In this economical style, a chapter’s title can unlock or deepen its meaning. In ‘Human Shields’, a twelve-year-old girl is shot to death while her mother tries to shelter her, both trapped against a wall. Twenty years later the two warring sides still ‘argue over whose bullet it is’. Although the phrase human shields doesn’t appear in the text, the title hangs over it—who are the human shields in this situation? Has the mother been accused of using her own child as a shield? Or, in the dispute about facts, are the victims being used to shield the truth?

Acts of physical violence like this almost always appear in Politica in order to explore their afterlife—the shocks that keep rattling round people’s bruised psyches long after the war officially ends. The book dedicates a significant chunk to Salma, an older woman struggling to inhabit the present while being haunted by the past: its dead, the survival habits she learned and now can’t shake. When the wind rustles the trees, ‘from the books she read she knew this was meant to be peaceful’, Salma can only think how well it conceals the enemy’s approach.

Kassab is interested in this kind of psychic trauma, experienced in an ongoing way by ordinary people. But Politica is also interested in war’s impact on those with power. One of the novel’s most compelling sections is about Yasmeen, the daughter of a militant (or freedom fighter—Kassab’s continual shifting of the lens is deliberate) who inherits his mantle and is forced to make choices after his death about how she will maintain his legacy (or not). Waiting to shake hands on a much-awaited peace deal, Yasmeen realises she’s ‘sold out the dead’ and with anguish thinks—but can’t say—‘I will not participate in my annihilation’.

Even for a public figure like Yasmeen, war and its losses are deeply personal. This is Politica’s main interest, and its argument: that war inevitably politicises things like love, childhood and domestic life. As Salma reflects: ‘There was a war. It broke over them. They never found their way back to the before and they did not find whatever it was they each privately wished for’. The novel is built through honouring the private desires of an entire community and showing what is lost at the most intimate level.

Amid the carnage in Palestine—with a death toll growing in the tens of thousands that’s hard to compute, further enabled by catastrophic new technologies—the personal lens fiction offers feels like a small window, or foothold, into understanding what is actually being destroyed. Politica can’t make war make sense (what can?), but it does offer a small balm. In her book Kassab looks horror in the eye, dignifies private desires and grieves their loss, and in doing so reminds us what being human looks like.

…

Ruth McHugh-Dillon is a journalist, writer and recovered academic based in Naarm/Melbourne. You can find her essays about books and politics in places like Sydney Review of Books, Kill Your Darlings and The Conversation.