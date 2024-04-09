Poets Correspond

Returning

Kirli Saunders

Magabala Books, 2023

Dear Andy,

Kirli Saunders’ new book Returning is as much an art piece as it is a collection of poetry. A visually rich and lyrically-layered work, it meets readers in the present, exploring themes surrounding the climate collapse & COVID-19, First Nations sovereignty & land rights, queer shame & queer empowerment, the Black Lives Matter movement & post-MeToo, among many others. Leaning towards narrative poetry, the work is often allegorical, sometimes aphoristic, at others didactic, but always striving towards the poetically intimate, with just enough clever turns of phrase and gut-wrenching images to leave me reeling at various moments.

Perhaps this feeling of intimacy is what this collection shares with its predecessors, Kindred, a collection shortlisted for the 2021 Victorian Premier’s Literary Award. The poems across both collections are smart at reaching a broad readership, both those well-read in the poetry world as well as those not. In this, Returning is like taking a trip through different forms, different registers, different voices, showing a wicked understanding of the necessity of variation, of movement, of narrative propulsion throughout a collection.

The poem ‘You can’t pray the Gay out of me’ reads like a slam anthem, one that could be chanted from any stage across the country, while the call-to-action ‘we are Marching because’ and truth-telling ‘#realtalk’ drew me back to the woven, lyrical intensity of Jazz Money’s almost viral ‘I write a poem’. Other poems in the collection are less immediate and more subdued, laden with deceptively simple turns of phrase that elicit the complexity of relationships we have with each other and the land. In ‘Aunty time’, Saunders, in discussing her nephew, writes:

He is learning

To talk but doesn’t have a word

For this yet.

This movement never comes at the cost of that which feels familiar, with much of the metaphorical language feeling well-rehearsed and the ideas lived in, embodied. While other poets might be afraid of making you feeling something directly—perhaps, as we’ve previously noted Andy, being labelled overly sentimental—Kirli has the courage to both call a spade a spade and to actually shift the earth with it. The poems are forthright and unapologetically so.

Admittedly, I think, at times, some of the formatting choices in the collection—including the use of italics, bolded and vertical text, dashes, indentation & word atomisation (e.g. splitting words into individual letters)—disrupted the reading for me, in that they made me acutely aware of the writing itself—and, as a consequence, of my own reading. This is perhaps quite an ironic, and even hypocritical thing for me to bring up, Andy, considering my love for formatting intrusions in my own work, it’s just that the writing is already so clever, clear, so impactful, and so aware of its own economics, I don’t think I needed reminding of necessarily when to feel something. I was feeling it in my gut the entire time.

Tim.

Dear Tim,

You know, I wondered if we’d get to this. We’ve been corresponding, in both senses, over three books of poetry so far, and it’s invariably felt we’re on the same wavelength (I won’t say ‘the same page’, that’s an even worse metaphor). What I mean is, I’m not sure I entirely agree. About the use of various punctuation and formatting devices, that is.

I found the way some of the poems deployed strikethroughs, extreme kerning (so we get one letter of a word at a time), horizontal words, backslashes and brackets, among other things, really enlivening. To me, these were the points where Saunders is working strongly with the page, attempting to bring the physicality of these poems into the typography. They choreograph my reading, force me to slow down or speed up, or consider multiple possible meanings.

This works most powerfully in ‘Garring | Possum Skin Cloak’, where each word is stitched to the next by an en-dash. The poem’s immediacy, clarity and rousing affirmation of the matrilineal is there, while the dashes serve to reinforce the tactility of how hands ‘mend – and – make’. Or in ‘Kinship Country’, which has ‘creation serpent’ winding down the page, and the Aboriginal flag as ‘[–O–]’. The latter visualisation, in particular, felt alive and enlivening. It’s as if Saunders is deeply appreciating, more than she has before, what can be communicated in a poem beyond the words.

There’s a kind of tension here, I know, between the lucid intimacy of her voice, so vividly displayed in Kindred and in many of the poems here, and the need to introduce some grit and multi-dimensionality to the poems. Some of the most powerful poems – ‘#realtalk’ and ‘A catalogue of the times I’ve come out so far’ – don’t have these extra-textual techniques. And some of the poems that do use them don’t necessarily need them.

I was really moved by her foreword, where she writes not only of the disruption of communities in recent years but of her own life. These poems seem to capture the ‘undoing’ she writes of here. She’s claiming new ground, deepening and expanding her voice. There’s still the same highly quotable, shareable poems of wisdom and affirmation here (with influences ranging from numerous ‘Instagram poets’ to Irish philosopher-poet John O’Donogue), but something more seems to be emerging.

But I couldn’t agree more with what you say about Returning being forthright, and full of narrative momentum. And how this is on one level a book of visual art. Saunders works with watercolour, ink on silk, weaving, digital illustration, installation and more. Each poem is accompanied by an artwork. Or is it the reverse?

Andy.

Dear Andy,

Disagreement. Finally! What’s a poem, someone said (me (maybe?)) without a question mark (or a disagreement)…

I won’t labour on this point too much because, by-and-large, I agree with you that the numerous formatting and punctuation decisions that Saunders deploys enhance the collection and its interpretive value, rather than detract from it. As you wrote, the extra-textual techniques often ‘choreograph my reading, force me to slow down or speed up, or consider multiple possible meanings’—they did, for the most part, direct my eyes and lead me into new ways of seeing, of thinking & of knowing. Never was this more the case than in the second poem in the collection ‘Brave’, where Saunders writes:

The capitalisation of ‘Loved Ones’ denotes, for me, a religious experience of community, while the dashes not only mirror syntactically the process of literal braiding—the letters themselves woven together—but also connote the distances and delineations that maps typically impose, fracturing us in both physical and psychic terms. This fracturing, however, is subverted, challenged, reimagined in the intimate act of this weaving of seeds through hair, one in which the knowing is imparted in the doing—one in which history-making and place-making are deeply relational, of the body, not abstracted from it.

I suppose, when I mentioned these moments of intrusion, I was referring more specifically to things like

D

E

E

P as found in the first poem in the collection, ‘title | Tidal’ . This formatting choice feels self-referential, the meaning both implicit and explicit—the word being physically deep on the page. Sure, this formatting is visually intriguing, but what does it say exactly, beyond that which is forthright? Is there more meaning hidden here? I’m really not sure. In seeing the tenderness, generosity and clarity found throughout the collection, I’m left searching for more, for something else—a movement that ultimately snatches me away. I had this feeling again in the same poem when Saunders uses both bolded text and italics, writing ‘enough is enough’.

Perhaps this is a colonial reading; I’m willing to accept that there are movements at play that I don’t fully grasp—that are even there to disrupt our (my) readings on purpose. Perhaps this ‘issue’ is really a problem with me as a reader. Perhaps like the ‘title | Tidal’ implies, I need to just let the words wash over me—to accept them on their own terms.

Either way, this touches on something else you’ve mentioned, Andy—the multiple influences seen in this collection, and a certain tension between formal inputs met by the direct, sometimes frank tone of the collection overall. Saunders’ transitions and fluxes between these positionalities, tones and moods are quite impressive really; there is, for the most part, a seamless weaving of resonances and influences throughout. In lesser hands, the collection could have fallen into the disparate, fragmentary or even lost. Instead, Saunders always leads with a sense of clarity, of unity, of embodiment, indicating as she writes that:

‘oneness simply has

many homes’

Tim.

Dear Tim,

Reading Returning, I experience it as watching a tightrope walk across multiple chasms, assumed dichotomies. Directness and textual experimentation. Intimacy and privacy. Australia and Country. Writing and Image. The poems sometimes wobble on that line, and I feel my breath quicken. Will the poems fall? And what is falling anyway but a return to groundedness?

Speaking of image, one of the striking aspects of the book is the integration of artwork by the poet herself. Saunders works in a variety of media – watercolour, photography and digital collage, sculpture and weaving, installation and more. These poems might be considered an auto-ekphrasis – writing in response to her own imagery. It might be the other way around, the work responding to the poems. They might be co-emergent. What matters to me is the overall effect. Saunders takes the assumed silence of the page, which in most collections is the white space around the poems, and gives that over to colour, light, shape and shadow, allowing them to speak. It’s a reminder that language isn’t restricted to the keyboard, but is suffused through everything.

Often, the artworks speak in harmony with the text, concurrently or in echo. ‘Wallflowers and Evergreens’ reflects on an encounter with a therapist and the healing power of non-sterile places, of Country. Here, the words shuffle thoughtfully across the page, interspersed with small recreations of cyanotypes of botanical shapes, the blue both bracing and comforting. ‘Blooming’ walks through similar territory – ‘Here the Ancestors / speak in flowers’ – the spacious text bordered at first with a handful of meticulous illustrations of leaves and ants, then as the poem ends, there’s a full-page work integrating these into an entire world, both literal and epic, a waratah flower at its heart.

Other times, the artworks speak at a tangent, fleshing out what the poems might only suggest. ‘The System’ focuses unflinchingly on the racist policing premised on skin colour and postcode, yet the illustrations here are poised and richly coloured, suffused with careful attention and determination. ‘Sacred Women Ways’ and ‘Messengers’ end with photographs of sculptures that translate and expand the meanings of the poem. These are quiet, yet fiercely articulate objects.

I admit, I do want to think more about what colonial reading is. It seems to me that the accumulated, rarely-discussed sense of what makes for ‘good poetry’ is a little stumped when faced with the diversity of voices found in contemporary poetry – its tools seem ill-equipped. Especially in front of Indigenous voices. But what exactly is this confusion? And what might a decolonial criticism or review look like? I don’t feel equipped to provide one right now. I’m appreciating the conversation, though, and I’m hoping that the traces of awkwardness I’m feeling around the dynamics of this review might lead to more, and deeper, conversations in the future.

Andy.

Dear Andy,

Likewise, I feel ill-equipped. Not that I’ll waste too much time talking about the limitedness of my perspective, either. But, I suppose, I think it’s important, as you say, to have these conversations and encounters, regardless of that awkwardness. To seek out new ways of looking, of seeing, of seeking to understand. Of accepting, sometimes, for me, uncertainty. Anything else seems disingenuous, or counter to what I conceive poetry is: the opening, the invitation, the airing out. In the same way that Saunders’ book reaches toward peoples and between ideas, I hope the review can offer the same courtesy, especially in co-called Australia, a country that isn’t just reckoning with a colonial past but a colonial present and future as well. A recognition that coloniality is ongoing. Otherwise all I can see the review doing is speaking on behalf of power, rather than to it. Which raises lots of questions about the reviewer both now and into the future—far too many for us to even begin to unpack here.

But let me just say, I think reviewers should seek out the those works that ask us hard questions, not only about the work but about the frame we’ve brought to it. Saunders’ work, like many works from Magabala Books, the First Nations Community-run publisher who put Returning out into the world, does just that, in making us ask serious questions about who we are in relation to what is happening in this country. In doing so, they attune us to those tools of discovery, interpretation and analysis, and make us forever wonder how we—reader and writer alike—might do better, be better, become better.

Tim.

…

Andy Jackson is a poet, creative writing teacher, and a Patron of Writers Victoria. He was the inaugural Writing the Future of Health Fellow, and has co-edited disability-themed issues of Southerly and Australian Poetry Journal. Andy’s latest poetry collection is Human Looking, which won the ALS Gold Medal and the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Poetry.

Tim Loveday is a poet, writer, editor and educator. In 2022, he won the Dorothy Porter Poetry Award, and 2023 he was shortlisted for the David Harold Tribe Poetry Award. He has been the recipient of a Next Chapter Fellowship, Writing Space Fellowship and numerous residencies and grants. A Neurodivergent dog parent, Tim is the verse editor for The Creative Hub of Extinction Rebellion and the director of Curate||Poetry.

Relationship note: In late 2020, Andy was Tim’s tutor in Poetry and Performance at RMIT. Tim has recently taken over this role, after Andy was offered a full-time position at The University of Melbourne.