New Skin for the Old Ceremony

It’s the typical bind of the third-culture kid: too much of one thing, not enough of the oth­er, not enough, not enough, not enough …

The tension of existing in this now-classically understood liminal space is exacerbated by the emotional changes of adolescence, making it an ideal topic to explore through young adult fiction, films and television shows, from Looking for Alibrandi to Never Have I Ever.

Su-May Tan’s debut novel, Katie Goes to KL, follows in this tradition through the eyes of Katie Chen, a 16-year-old girl living an ordinary existence in suburban Melbourne: text messages, friends, crushes and school dances. When a funeral brings Katie back to Kuala Lumpur for the first time since childhood, she finds out that her mother Suzanna, who she has long thought dead, is actually alive.

In Malaysia, Katie discovers a world that starkly contrasts her life in Australia—even more so when she learns that her mother is Malay Muslim in contrast to her Chinese father, Paul, and her cousins and new friends, who she meets on the trip.

Tan employs many tropes typical to the fish out of water story: Katie’s disgust at trying durian for the first time; her confusion at the language and rituals; her feeling of displacement at having a face that looks like it belongs, but an accent and behaviour that suggests otherwise. Tan’s descriptions—particularly of food, the bustling cityscape and Suzanna’s bohemian lifestyle—are vivid and immersive, plunging the reader into Katie’s new world with first-person narration that lends intimacy and immediacy.

Music is a motif throughout—a shorthand for self-expression and freedom. It’s Katie’s passion and was once Suzanna’s, too. The vibrancy of the underground music scene (discovered through FM18, a benefit concert supporting the Free Malaysia movement) and the way it connects Katie to her new community is evident. But the references are often dated or unrealistic: a genre is referred to as ‘postmodern elliptical garage’, which may be intended as a dig at the pretensions of the music scene but comes across instead as out of touch.

Amid this, there are also political situations and figureheads that may be stand-ins for real events and counterparts: Suzanna is involved with the Wira, a conservative Muslim group which stands in direct opposition to FM18’s goals. The conflict between these groups plays out in Katie’s social situations and day-to-day life—much of it seems to be in what is unsaid, which further alienates the girl.

While Katie’s competing loyalties—a mother she has yearned for versus a community that better reflects her own beliefs and interests—are clear, the political specifics are often muddled, particularly for readers who may not be aware of what the groups are supposed to represent. There’s not enough explanation as to how the Wira operates, for instance, or what its goals or motivations are, other than the fact that it quashes artistic freedom.

Suzanna meets strife later in the novel, but it’s unclear here, too, what happens and why, particularly when Katie’s father’s secret loyalties are also revealed. A further twist about Suzanna’s health and mental condition near the denouement is melodramatic and makes little sense in the context of the story.

But in sketching the complexities of Suzanna and Paul’s lives, Tan effectively brings Katie to an understanding that her parents are fallible human beings. A conversation with Paul about her mother’s reasons for leaving Australia offers one of the book’s most poignant passages, cutting to the heart of its message:

Migrating is like being a plant that is pulled from its roots. Usually you can regrow, you might look like you’re dying for a while but after some time, you get used to the soil and you grow high and strong and thrive in the new land … She didn’t.

Arriving at a comprehension of a parent’s messy individuality, rather than seeing parenthood as their sole identity and purpose, is common in coming-of-age stories. Tan illustrates the bind, then the release: Katie struggles with the pressures around filial piety, but eventually emerges truthful to herself, even if it does involve some level of betrayal.

When Katie returns to Melbourne, it is with a greater understanding of her culture, her parents and herself. The homecomings are dual—back to Malaysia, to find herself; back to Melbourne, to see how she can live in her new knowledge, a snake shedding its skin to reveal what was always there. It’s a journey typical of a diasporic teenager coming of age, but there’s not much that sets Katie apart from the rest of its ilk.

…

Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen is a Vietnamese-Australian writer and critic based in Melbourne. Her work has appeared in Meanjin, The Saturday Paper, Kill Your Darlings, SBS, andGood Weekend, among others. She was an inaugural recipient of The Wheeler Centre’s Next Chapter fellowship in 2018 and a fiction judge for the 2021 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards.