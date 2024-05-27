Meanjin welcomes Claire Cao as Fiction Editor

Today Meanjin announces the appointment of Claire Cao as Fiction Editor.

“I’m thrilled to be the next Fiction Editor for Meanjin—particularly as a long-time and regular reader of the journal,” said Claire. “Meanjin has always published some of the most exciting, inventive and politically-conscious fiction in Australia, and I’m extremely excited to be part of that process.”

Claire Cao is a writer and editor living on Darug land. Her fiction, poetry and arts criticism has been published in ArtReview, Voiceworks, The Guardian, Going Down Swinging, Cordite Poetry Review, LIMINAL, Frankie and more. She is Film Editor for The Big Issue Australia and was Kill Your Darlings’ 2022 New Critic. Claire is one of the screenwriters of the feature film HERE OUT WEST, and has worked as an assistant programmer at the Sydney Film Festival. Claire is a former Fiction Editor of Voiceworks, and judged The Big Issue Australia’s 2022 and 2023 Fiction Editions.

Meanjin publishes Australia’s finest writers. Quarterly in print and daily online, each year Meanjin publishes new work by hundreds of Australian writers in all genres and forms. Our committed audiences read and collect Meanjin for its unique role in articulating the Australian cultural moment.

“I’m so happy to welcome Claire as Fiction Editor,” said Esther Anatolitis, Editor. “The way Claire articulates what she looks for in superb fiction is truly energising: I admire her focus on work that creates an intimacy, a sense of urgency, a discomfort, and an introspection that expands our perspectives. I find myself asking new questions about what fiction makes possible. I very much look forward to the cultural contribution Claire’s selections will make—our readers will be delighted. And finally, from the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank our outgoing Fiction Editor, Tess Smurthwaite, for the dedication and great care she has devoted to the role. Enjoy her final selections in Meanjin 83.2 Winter 2024.”

Claire Cao’s first edition as Fiction Editor is Meanjin 83.3 Spring 2024.

IMAGE CREDIT: Photograph of Claire Cao by Tyler Aves.